Emancipation Producer Apologizes to Whipped Peter Photo Premiere

“Emancipation” Producer Joey McFarland apologised Sunday for taking a graphic photograph of an enslaved labourer to last week’s Los Angeles premiere.

“I wholeheartedly apologize to everyone I have offended by bringing a photograph of Peter to the ‘Emancipation’ premiere,” McFarland made the following statement in an online posting Instagram. “My intent was to honor this remarkable man and to remind the general public that his image not only brought about change in 1863 but still resonates and promotes change today.”

Producer was criticised for creating the image. “Whipped Peter,” After telling Variety on a red carpet, we went to the premiere Interview He “wanted a piece of Peter to be here tonight.” The 1863 photograph, depicting the abuse back of an enslaved laborer called Gordon, served as the starting point. “Emancipation,” which takes inspiration from Gordon’s life for a character played by Will Smith.

“I hope my actions didn’t distract from the film’s message, Peter’s story and just how much impact he had on the world,” he continued, adding that after uncovering Peter’s origin story with the help of historians, he worked with the film’s creative team to platform the story “so worldwide audiences would have an opportunity to appreciate his heroism.”

McFarland addressed McFarland’s growing collection. “photographs of overlooked and historically important individuals whose stories also needed to be told,” Noting that Martin Delaney’s photograph is on loan at the National Portrait Gallery.

“My plan was always to donate the photographs to the appropriate institution, in consultation with the community, and I believe there is no better time to begin that process than now,” He wrote the letter less than a week following Variety’s announcement that the collection would be donated “at the end of [his] life for educational purposes.”

“These photographs, which existed before me, will be around long after I am gone; they belong to the world,” He concluded. “My goal has always been to find the right permanent home and make sure they are accessible, to honor their significance. And most importantly, that the individuals depicted in the photographs are remembered and their stories are told with the greatest dignity and respect.”

“Emancipation” Smith plays Peter, an enslaved laborer who flees abusive plantation owners and reunites with his family. The treacherous journey tests Peter’s persistence as he trudges through the brutal Louisiana swamps and eventually joins the Union army.

The film is being directed by Antoine Fuqua. It will be available on Apple TV+ in limited theatrical releases.

Read McFarland’s full apology below.