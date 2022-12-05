Emancipation Producer Apologizes For ‘Whipped Peter’ Photo Controversy

“Emancipation” Joey McFarland, the producer of “The Enslaved Man”, has since apologized for taking a photograph that was not his. “Whipped Peter,” It was this film that inspired the Los Angeles premiere.

“I wholeheartedly apologize to everyone I have offended by bringing a photograph of Peter to the ‘Emancipation’ premiere,” McFarland posted a statement to his Instagram Sunday afternoon. “My intent was to honor this remarkable man and to remind the general public that his image not only brought about change in 1863 but still resonates and promotes change today.”

McFarland faced widespread criticism after revealing He carried the original 1863 photo of “Whipped Peter,” Gordon was his real name, and he spoke with Variety at the film’s premiere. Photographed when being fit for a uniform to join the Union army, the image of the scars on Gordon’s back were widely circulated at the time, exposing the brutality of slavery to the U.S. population.

“I have the photo. This is the original photograph from 1863. I wanted it to be here tonight. I wanted a piece of Peter to be here tonight,” McFarland stated Wednesday that he was speaking at the premiere. “Sadly to say, so many artifacts and photographs have not been preserved or curated or respected. And I took it upon myself to curate and build a collection for future generations.”

“Emancipation” is based on Gordon’s escape from slavery. The movie stars Will Smith with Antoine Fuqua as the director. On Friday, it will be streaming live on Apple TV+.

“I hope my actions didn’t distract from the film’s message, Peter’s story and just how much impact he had on the world,” McFarland’s apology continues. “Throughout the research and development of ‘Emancipation,’ Photos of historical and overlooked individuals were discovered that needed to be shared. Martin Delaney is the photograph currently on exhibition and on loan from National Portrait Gallery. In consultation with the community, my plan was to always donate the photos to the right institution. I think now is the best time to start that process.

Read McFarland’s statement below.