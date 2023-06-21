Elvis Presley’s final concert, filmed raw weeks before Elvis death

Little did he or the concert crowd know at his 1977 Indianapolis show that it would be Elvis’ last ever performance, including his final ever live song.

The allure of Rock ‘n Roll legend Elvis Presley has enjoyed a major revival in the last couple of years, following the release of the 2022 Elvis biopic. Starring Austin Butler as the man himself, the fast-paced dramatization told the rollercoaster tale of the Mississippi singer’s life, earning several plaudits and award nominations in the process.

The Elvis release helped to spur on a new generation of fans of the singer decades after his untimely passing, many of whom may never have seen footage from Elvis’ last ever public performance – a 1977 show that can still be relived, in part at least, thanks to video footage online.

Elvis’ last performance: Where was the concert and how to watch it?

Though it wasn’t billed as his last ever public performance, when Elvis took the stage in Indianapolis, Indiana in 1977, it eventually transpired to be the last time he would perform for a crowd.

Around 18,000 spectators gathered to see the Burning Love performer on June 26th, 1977. The Market Square Arena is now demolished.

The YouTube user that has collected various clips from the show allows people to watch a good amount online. This is something they have been doing in droves in the last ten year since it was posted.

Though the video is rather grainy and low quality, which is unsurprising given that it was filmed in the 70s, several of Elvis’ hits including Fairytale and Jailhouse Rock can be heard clearly, even amid the shrieks from the adoring crowd

When and how did Elvis die?

Elvis Presley died just 7 weeks after performing his final show in Indianapolis on August 16th, 1977.

The so-called King Of Rock ‘N Roll passed in his home state of Tennessee in his mansion in Graceland, Memphis, aged just 42.

Presley’s cause of death was attributed to a cardiac arrest, with drugs believed to have played a major role in the physical stress that his body had endured at the time of his passing.

In his later years, Elvis’ appearance was known to fluctuate rather dramatically. Attendees noted, when he appeared in Indianapolis, two years prior to his death, that Elvis had put on weight and struggled with performing.

Elvis lost some weight, but he still couldn’t command the same stage presence that he had earlier in his career.

The setlist from Elvis’ last ever performance including his final song

The ability to search for old and current setlists of artists you love is a feature of the Internet that’s often overlooked. The noted Archive website Setlist FM, the setlist in Elvis’ last ever performance went as follows:

Thus, the last song in Elvis’ final show was Can’t Help Falling In Love, in what one can assume was a tear-jerking moment, and a fitting number to preempt Elvis leaving the building for the final time.