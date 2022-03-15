Elvis movie Cannes Film Festival Baz Luhrmann Tom Hanks Austin Butler

EXCLUSIVEWarner Bros. has secured a sensational Cannes premiere ElvisBaz Luhrmann’s epic tale about Elvis Presley’s relationship with Colonel Tom Parker, which reshaped rock and roll history forever, is titled. Sources said that although no date has been set, the film will bow at Palais. Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood‘s Austin Butler plays Presley and Tom Hanks plays Parker, the man who discovered the singer and turned him into a world famous star, taking half his earnings for his trouble.

Deadline confirmed that this is indeed happening. Warner Bros will release the film June 24, and it should get its opening date. ElvisThe studio is off to an excellent start following blockbuster grosses The Batman. Luhrmann will have a big coming out party. He discovered that Hanks was suffering from Covid days before production began. This seismic event presaged the closure of all Hollywood shoots when the worldwide Covid pandemic struck all over the world. Hanks was the first celebrity to get the virus.

Luhrmann co-wrote the film with Sam Bromell and Craig Pearce, and Jeremy Doner produced it with Gail Berman and Catherine Martin. Schuyler Weiss also assisted with production.

Warner Bros. has not commented, but you can expect Elvis to be in the lineup for the festival’s announcements.

Here is WB’s recently released trailer: