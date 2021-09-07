Elton John With Star Studded Lineup For New Lockdown Sessions Album!

Elton John’s latest announcement proves that good things can come out of quarantine. The legendary musician announced a new album that will feature music stars.
The idea of quarantine and lockdowns was a revolutionary concept that made the world seem like it had stopped for a second. As time went by, people began to be more creative and took on new projects.
Others made dozens of banana bread loaves while others repainted their garden sheds. Elton John went one step further and made a whole during his lockdown. Album.
The Lockdown Sessions
It’s been 18 months since the world locked its keys into the “new normal’ due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thankfully, Elton John has an announcement that could change the globe’s perspective on lockdown.
John took to his social media to reveal his musical surprise to fans. In his captions, John reveals how he worked outside of his comfort zone to produce the project. He also announced the record’s 22 October release:
“I can’t wait for you all to hear the album when it’s released on 22 October, but for now, you can preorder it….”
John PublishedA statement explaining the project. This statement describes how many recording sessions were made through Zoom, or sessions that used glass screens to separate artists.
Collaborators for Lockdown Sessions
John also tagged several ArtistsHe announced his album in social media posts. He shared a tracklist, which featured a broad range of musicians as well as a fair amount of new artists.
Fans were surprised to see that certain songs on the tracklist had been previously released. These include “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)”Dua Lipa “Chosen Family”Rina Sawayama and “The Pink Phantom”Gorillaz
A song named “One Of Me”Featured
The tracklist also includes Lil Nas X. Recently, the openly gay rapper Lil Nas X was also included in the tracklist. ShareJohn will collaborate on his next album. “Montero,”Which will be dropped this month.
Other superstar collaborators on John’s record include Stevie Wonder, Young Thug, Miley Cyrus, and Nicki Minaj. John’s album will arrive while he is on his farewell tour, which was paused due to the pandemic.