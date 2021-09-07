Elton John With Star Studded Lineup For New Lockdown Sessions Album!

Elton John’s latest announcement proves that good things can come out of quarantine. The legendary musician announced a new album that will feature music stars.

The idea of quarantine and lockdowns was a revolutionary concept that made the world seem like it had stopped for a second. As time went by, people began to be more creative and took on new projects.

Others made dozens of banana bread loaves while others repainted their garden sheds. Elton John went one step further and made a whole during his lockdown. Album.

Elton John attends 2021 iHeartRadio music awards, May 2021.

The Lockdown Sessions

It’s been 18 months since the world locked its keys into the “new normal’ due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thankfully, Elton John has an announcement that could change the globe’s perspective on lockdown.