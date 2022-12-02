Elton John will headline Glastonbury 2023, the final UK tour.

Elton John announced that Glastonbury Festival 2023 will be his final UK tour date.

It takes place at June’s end. The festival teased that there was a surprise coming. They also set up last night (December 1) a webcam showing the Pyramid Stage, complete with a rocket in the sky.

“There is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans,” According to the 75-yearold.

“I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world. It’s going to be incredibly emotional.”

