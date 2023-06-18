Elsa is a tiny robot that’s leading a mission to clear Earth’s space debris.

MEET ELSA. The robot whose job it is to remove space debris from Earth.

Astroscale is a Japanese space company based in Tokyo that has developed the so-called “End of Life Services” vehicle.

1 Japanese engineers have developed a robot space tug to remove space debris, including dead satellites from space. Credit: Astroscale

The government is finally addressing the issue of space debris, which has been a concern for years.

A report published in 2015 by the scientist Joseph Pelton stated that access to Earth’s orbit was critical for Earth’s functioning.

“If we were suddenly denied access… We would suffer almost immediately – economically, militarily, and socially,” he wrote.

Take action!

The launch of satellites into orbit has increased dramatically since then.

More than 27,000 pieces of debris, or “space junk,” have accumulated in orbit since humans became a space-faring species, according to the US’ Department of Defence’s global Space Surveillance Network.

Other causes for space debris include anti-satellite tests and collisions of objects. The latter is expected to increase as space launch rates rise.

Astroscale, founded in 2013, was created as an easy solution to a complex problem.

Japanese engineers have developed a robot space tug that will collect dead satellites and debris in orbit, and send them to Earth’s air to be burned up.

The End of Life Services vehicle (ELSA-M), which is a multi-sized, end-of-life service vehicle, has been in development for many years.

In 2021, the company successfully flew a previous version of Elsa known as ELSA.

ELSA-D however was cancelled just a few weeks later when the company discovered “anomalous” spacecraft conditions.

Earlier this year, the company revealed that its Generation 2 Docking Plates for ELSA -M had been completed. The docking plates, according to the company, have a lifetime on orbit exceeding 15 years.

Elsa’s newer versions have a deorbiting procedure that is more complex, says the company. This makes it easier to grab and pull out satellites.

Elsa lowers the client’s satellite’s orbit using its thrusters. The old piece of space tech will then be able to disintegrate when it re-enters the Earth’s atmospheric.

Elsa, having a client satellite on a destructive path, detaches itself and adjusts its orbit to rendezvous with the next target.

In 2021, Astroscale’s UK subsidiary signed a $3.2million (£2.5million) deal with mega-constellation manufacturer OneWeb, which has plans to launch more than 6,000 satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO) to support its global communications service.

Esla should be sent into orbit to perform a live demonstration next year.

OneWeb’s inoperative satellite will be the first to fall from orbit.

This will mark the start of a journey that will clean up Earth’s orbit, allowing those who desire a piece of space for communication, navigation, safety, and tourism to have access.

