Elon Musk’s warning about AI’s future Terminator as he begins his own artificial-intelligence company

ELON Musk issued a warning regarding the future of AI when he started his company.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s founder, is also advancing his AI plans.

2 Elon Musk announced that he is creating a new AI firm Credit: Getty Images – Getty

2 Elon Musk issued a caution against AI’s “Terminator Future”. Alamy

Musk posted on Twitter, July 12th: “Announcing the formation @xAI to better understand reality.”

According to the website of AI Company, its mission is “to understand the true nature and the Universe.”

Information about xAI will be released in the near future.

The xAI team currently includes developers and engineers from Microsoft, DeepMind and OpenAI.

Musk will host an event for Twitter Spaces on the 14th of July to provide more information.

Ahead of that, Musk shared with listeners on Twitter Spaces following the announcement of xAI: “It’s important for us to worry about a Terminator future in order to avoid a Terminator future.”

Musk previously demanded that the AI race be stopped.

He reiterated that message, telling his followers: “If I could put a pause on AI or really advanced AI – superintelligence – I would. It doesn’t seem that is realistic.”

Meta, Zuckerberg’s AI company is currently working to create a product that will rival ChatGPT.

Zuckerberg has previously made a tool available for free to researchers. Telegraph reported.

Meta’s founder, however, is now planning to create a business-friendly version.

Telegraph reports that while there will initially not be any charge for using the tool, one day a fee may be introduced.

Google also began working on expanding its AI offering.

Bard, the AI software, has recently been updated with 40 additional languages.