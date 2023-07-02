Elon Musk’s Twitter account restrictions have caused chaos, and left thousands of users unable to access their accounts.

ELON Musk announced that Twitter will be subject to new restrictions. Thousands of users have complained about being “locked-out” due to the new limit.

Today, the billionaire announced that he was temporarily restricting the number of Tweets per day people could read on popular social media platforms.

4 Elon Musk announced Twitter restrictions Credit: Getty

4 This means that users can only view a certain number of social media posts each day Credit: Getty

Mr Musk – who took over Twitter in October after buying it for £35.5 billion- said that verified accounts are being limited to reading 6,000 posts a day.

Accounts that are not verified can read only 600 posts per day.

New unverified accounts can only post 300 messages per day.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said Twitter had imposed the “temporary limit” to “address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation”.

Musk has previously expressed displeasure with artificial intelligence firms like OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, for using the platform’s data to train their large language models.

Those who logged onto Twitter received a message saying “Rate Limit Exceeded”.

When frustrated Twitter users saw the hashtag #Twitterdown, they began to use it.

They were prevented from sending tweets or DMs and seeing any new tweets.

According to the website, in the UK, at the peak time of 4.12pm Saturday, 5,126 users complained about problems with the site. Downdetector Tracks online outages.

As of 4.15pm UK Time, 7,461 US users had reported problems on the website.

One user responded satirically to Musk’s decision by tweeting that users were now “free” of the addictive app. He added: “See you at the park.”

The billionaire responded to the limit on tweets by saying that users will be able “to touch grass again”.

The situation is improving despite the disruptions in services.

1,088 users of Twitter in the UK still reported problems at 7.44pm, reports Downdetector.

It’s the latest change to the social media platform after Mr Musk faced backlash when he introduced fees for blue ticks in April.

Those who wanted to continue to have an iconic tick would need to fork out up to £11 per month for a Twitter Blue account.

The premium version of this service offers users more than just the tick, including editing tweets or posting longer messages.

Musk has also been criticized for the actions he took after initially taking over Twitter.

The billionaire immediately slashed hundreds of jobs in a bid to save the company from bankruptcy and fired senior leaders, including former CEO Parag Agrawal.

4 Many people complained that the rate limit was too high Twitter