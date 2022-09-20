Elon Musk will reveal human-sized Optimus ‘butler robot’ in 10 DAYS – and says it’s ‘cheaper than a car’

TESLA is increasing its efforts to create an army of humanoid robotics.

According to ReutersElon Musk’s company wants to use thousands of these androids in its factories.

4 Tesla last year announced that it was working on a humanoid robotics system Credit to Tesla

According to job postings, this number will eventually reach millions.

Tesla is hosting an event on September 30, where it will discuss its AI research and reveal details about Optimus.

A source familiar with this matter stated that there is buzz within Tesla Texas as they are holding more internal meetings regarding robots.

Musk stated that robots could be used to care for the elderly, make dinner and mowing their lawn in the long-term.

An oddball billionaire who is a mother to nine children and three wives, said that bots could be a reality. “buddy”Oder “catgirl”Sex partners

Musk claims that the robot business may eventually outweigh Tesla’s car revenues.

He previously stated that a Tesla robot might eventually be cheaper than a car.

Musk now outlines a vision for Musk’s company that goes beyond self-driving electric cars.

It is located at “AI Day”Musk stated that Tesla would reveal a prototype for its project Optimus by September 30.

Named after the powerful and beneficent leader of the Autobots in Transformers, the name refers to him.

Musk indicated that production could begin next year.

Tesla is skeptical that it can demonstrate technological advancements that justify its expense “general purpose”Robots can be found in factories, homes, and other places, according to robotics analysts, investors, and analysts interviewed by Reuters.

Tesla already has hundreds of robots that are specifically designed to do specific jobs in the production of its cars.

Honda’s Boston Dynamics unit and Hyundai have been working on humanoid robots for many decades.

Robots are not as predictable as self-driving vehicles.

“Self-driving cars weren’t really proved to be as easy as anyone thought. And it’s the same way with humanoid robots to some extent,”Shaun Azimi, the leader of NASA’s Dexterous Robotics Team told Reuters.

4 The androids were designed to work in Tesla’s factory Credit to Tesla

“If something unexpected happens, being flexible and robust to those kinds of changes is very difficult.”

At “Autonomy”Musk had promised 1,000,000 robotaxis by 2020 at the 2019 event, but has not delivered such a vehicle.

Musk’s robots might be able to demonstrate basic capabilities during the event, but it would not be easy for them to impress public expectations about robots as capable as humans, experts suggest.

Tesla will have to demonstrate robots doing many unscripted acts in order for it to succeed, says Nancy Cooke, an Arizona State University professor in human systems Engineering.

These proofs could be a boost for Tesla stock, currently down 25% from its 2021 peak.

“If he just gets the robot to walk around, or he gets the robots to dance, that’s already been done. That’s not that impressive,”She said.

Tesla did not respond, but Musk has proven that sceptics wrong in the past, jumping-starting electric car sales and building a rocket company called SpaceX. Some product launches, however, were late.

EXPERTISE IN THE HOUSE

Musk says that Optimus initially will be able to perform boring or dangerous tasks, including moving parts around its factories.

Musk admitted that robots made of humanoid humans are not intelligent enough to navigate the real world, and they need to be explicitly taught.

He said that Tesla’s AI expertise and key components can be used to create and scale up smart, but less costly, humanoid robotics.

4 An event on artificial intelligence will provide additional details from the electric car maker. Credit to Tesla

Tesla is currently hiring people to work on humanoid, bi-pedal robots. There are approximately 20 job postings. “Tesla Bot” including jobs for designing key robot parts like “actuators”.

“The code you will write will at term run in millions of humanoid robots across the world, and will therefore be held to high quality standards,”One of the job ads said so.

Tesla currently has more than 2 million vehicles on their roads.

Jonathan Hurst is chief technology officer of Agility Robotics. The company, which was founded in 2015, makes humanoid robotics. “is right now starting to turn the corner.”

“Certainly, an important measure of success is do they make money from it,”He told Reuters referring to Tesla’s humanoid robot efforts.

HUMAN HELP

Analysts perceive more pageant than product. “It’s all part of distracting people and giving them the next shiny object to chase after,”Sam Abuelsamid, Guidehouse Insights analyst said.

“Investors are not excited about Optimus,”Gene Munster, managing Partner at Loup Ventures (which holds Tesla stocks), said this. “It’s just such a low probability that it works at scale,”He stated, “It is.” “infinitely harder than self-driving cars.”

Musk’s experience with robots in factories is just one example.

Musk specifically mentioned the issues of the during the 2018 production hell. “fluff bot,”An assembly robot that couldn’t perform simple tasks human hands can do, such as picking up pieces. “fluff”Place them on the batteries

He stated that the cost of having technicians maintain the complex robot was far more than hiring someone to complete the assembly.

4 In 2003, Elon Musk founded Tesla. Credit: Reuters

Fluffbot is “a funny example but drives home the point that autonomy often doesn’t generalize well, and so handling soft fluffy material that isn’t as predictable as a rigid part was causing a huge problem,”Aaron Johnson, a Carnegie Mellon University mechanical engineering professor, stated.

“Human hands are way better at doing that,”Musk stated.

The best phone and gadget hacks Are you looking for hacks and tips for your smartphone? Are you looking for the hidden features in social media apps? We can help you…

Your stories are ours! Do you have a story for Central Recorder Online Tech & Science team?