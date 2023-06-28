Elon Musk, Twitter’s boss, reportedly ‘takes Ketamine to treat depression’.

TESLA CEO Elon Musk is said to use ketamine at parties and for depression.

According to reports, the 51-year-old billionaire CEO of Twitter is reported to consume large quantities at parties.

Some insiders say he also uses horse tranquilliser in microdoses to treat depression.

The claims appeared in respected American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, which cited “people who witnessed him use ketamine and others with direct knowledge of his use”.

Mr Musk did not comment but he wrote on Twitter: “Depression is overdiagnosed in the US.

“But zombifying people with SSRIs [antidepressants] Too much happens

“From what I’ve seen with friends, ketamine taken occasionally is a better option.”

In all US states, recreational use of Ketamine is prohibited.

Musk had a puff on a spliff when he appeared in California where pot was legal in 2018.

Last year, the government revealed that he was subjected and his staff from SpaceX to drug tests every month for an entire year.

He said: “SpaceX has a federal government contract — and it’s still illegal federally.

SpaceX’s competitors said, “Hey guys, why aren’t you doing anything?” Look at him brazenly smoking weed on Joe Rogan’s podcast’.”