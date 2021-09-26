Elon Musk spotted for first time since Tesla CEO’s split from singer girlfriend Grimes

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has been spotted for the first time since his split from his girlfriend Grimes.

The Tesla CEO was reportedly seen on Friday evening at a private airport in Los Angeles, sipping on a drink as he casually strolled out of some doors donning a leather jacket.

His laid back swagger suggests he is doing ok since the split.

Musk told Page Six earlier this week that he and the Canadian musician were “semi-separated” just three years after they made their relationship public at the Met Gala.

He told Page Six: “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA.

The couple have a baby, a boy eccentrically named X Æ A-Xii, who was born on May 4 last year. Since then, there have been a number of public disagreements between the two.

Earlier this year people online attacked Grimes for dating the SpaceX CEO, with one person asking why she was with a man “who is literally destroying the planet and humanity” on TikTok.

Someone else asked her to confirm that Musk wasn’t a “men’s rights activist”.







In her reply she called her boyfriend immature, writing: “Def he’s been very immature at points on Twitter but for ex the president of SpaceX is a woman, as is his right hand [person] at Neuralink etc.”

In July last year, Musk unfollowed Grimes after a spat about gender pronouns.

When he announced on Twitter that “pronouns suck” she replied: “I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall [call].

“I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart.”

