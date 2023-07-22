Elon Musk slammed for’stupid’ change to Twitter Direct Messages as new limit of DMs per day is imposed on accounts

Users of TWITTER criticized CEO Elon Musk for announcing a new version to fight bots and limit features available to unverified users.

In the near future, there will be a limit on how many private messages that unverified accounts are allowed to send per day.

2 Twitter users slammed Elon Musk, the CEO of the company after he announced that Twitter would be limiting the number private messages unverified users could send per day. Credit: Getty

2 Some criticized and others welcomed the change. Credit: Getty

The announcement was made by Twitter Support on Friday. WritingWe’ll be implementing changes soon to help reduce spam on Direct Messages. “Unverified accounts have daily limitations on how many Direct Messages they are allowed to send.”

Sign up was made available to Twitter Blue subscribers, a monthly service which adds the blue checkmark and allows early access for selected new products. You can find out more about this by clicking here..

Many users praised or criticised the announcement.

Twitter limiting the number of dms that you can send is really over for this person, wrote another.

“1) this change is stupid 2) somehow muskrat is just gonna screw everyone, including Twitter blue users 3)they’re gonna say this is to prevent bots. it’s not gonna. it’s just gonna mean more bots are gonna be made to dm more people…” wrote another user, referring to Musk.

Another user commented: “Changes such as this are why there is so much confusion.” will start to compete, don’t limit your users on the basic stuff, this is not what Twitter is about. “The point of Twitter Blue is to have more features, not take away free functionality and hide it behind a paywall.”

Many people were against the changes.

You can finally stop selling your mixtapes. One person joked, “Whoever you are.”

Another person wrote, “Thank God,”

Tweet about it

This comes after Musk revealed that the platform will be adding another new feature, following the launch of Mark Zuckerberg’s rival app, Threads.

Twitter tested Notes in February. This feature dramatically increases the limit of characters for users.

Articles of Tuesday is now the new name for this feature.

Musk said: “This feature will enable users to publish very long and complex articles, with mixed media,” MuskTweet this.

If you wish, you could create a novel.

Twitter Blue members can write up to 10000 characters.

Non-subscribers can only use 280 characters.