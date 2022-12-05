Elon Musk says there’s a ‘significant’ risk someone could shoot him

Elon Musk might be the world’s richest man but he’s definitely not the most popular.

This is something that only the Chief Twit knows better than anyone, and he has even revealed that there may be a target in his head.

During a two-hour Q&A on Twitter Spaces over the weekend, Musk said: “Frankly the risk of something bad happening to me, or even literally being shot, is quite significant.”

He said: “It’s not that hard to kill me if somebody wanted to, so hopefully they don’t and fate smiles upon the situation with me and it does not happen.”

Tesla’s boss also supported his position “absolutist” his stance on freedom speech and insisting that it was all he wanted “a future where we’re not oppressed, our speech is not suppressed, and we can say what we want to say without fear of reprisals”.

“As long as you’re not really causing harm to somebody else, then you should be allowed to say what you want,” He stressed.

His Saturday night conversation was devoted to “the so-called” “Twitter Files” – a cache of internal Twitter communications which were reviewed by journalist Matt Tabbi and released on Friday.

These documents date back to October 2020 during the period when social media platforms prevented users sharing. New York Post story about a laptop belonging to Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

Screenshots of emails sent at the time confirmed that Twitter employees deliberately censored, suspended or banned users who commented on the controversy surrounding the computer’s contents.

“If Twitter is doing one team’s bidding before an election shutting down dissenting voices on a pivotal election, that is the definition of election interference,” Musk stated.

The Tesla founder said he hadn’t read the released files himself but had given Taibbi and fellow journalist Bari Weiss “unfettered access” to the behind-the-scenes discussions – teasing that a second round of Twitter Filles would drop again soon, without giving an exact date.

“I’m not controlling the narrative. It’s just obvious there’s been a lot of control of information, suppression of information, including things that affected elections, and that just all need to be … you just want to have the stuff out there,” He said.

“The idea here is to come clean on everything that has happened in the past in order to build public trust for the future.”

