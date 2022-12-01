Elon Musk placed the Neuralink device into 6 monkeys who ‘typed, played pong and shared their thoughts’ in wild show-and-tell.

ELON MUSK has disclosed that his Neuralink gadget was used in six monkeys to type and play Pong. This is a spectacular demonstration.

Musk demonstrated the skills of the monkeys in a third. “show and tell” Event on Wednesday and made major announcements.

Neuralink Corp., founded by Musk in 2016, aims to implant chips in human brains to allow people to control computers with their thoughts and to overcome neurological disorders such as quadriplegia.

Musk made these remarks during Wednesday night’s protest “we think probably in about six months, we should be able to have a Neuralink installed in a human.”

The “show and tell” It was an event. Streamed YouTube showed monkeys using their brains in order to control computer cursors.

This event did not differ from the one presented by the company in April 2021. Video Video of Pong being played by a Neuralink-equipped monkey

According to reports, the original monkey who had the device was given an upgrade.

According to The U.S. Sun, Musk started using Twitter in May. Submit a claim As early as 2027, the implant chip could be used to cure ringing in ears due to tinnitus.

The Tesla founder outlined his hopes for Neuralink in 2019, stating that it would lead the charge to AI and human integration.

CNET reported that Neuralink made substantial progress with its chip design, moving from the initial 2019 designs to the 2020 N1 chips. This chip is approximately the same size and weight as a small coin.

There are many concerns about Neuralink’s morality in using monkeys.

This is the first show and tell after Musk, founder of Tesla Biotech Company was accused of torturing monkeys used in testing.

A website was created by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine to document the mismanagement of Neuralink’s monkeys during experiments at the University of California.

Forensic Jury PCRM filed a February lawsuit claiming that several monkeys were forced to die from brain infections caused by BioGlue, an unidentified substance on Neuralink’s chip.

Neuralink later admitted that BioGlue was responsible for at least one death in the monkeys. a blog post.

PCRM’s statements and lawsuit raise doubts about side effects from Neuralink’s chips technology.

Musk seemed to indirectly address some of these claims Wednesday.

“Before we would even think of putting a device in an animal, we do everything possible with rigorous benchtop testing,” He stated.

We don’t think animals should be treated with such devices lightly.

“We’re extremely careful and we always want the device, whenever we do the implant — whether into a sheep, pig or monkey — to be confirmatory, not exploratory.”