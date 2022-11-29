Elon Musk Fakes CNN Headline and Twitter Gets Flogged by Its Own Fact-Checker

Tom O'Brien
Tom O'Brien
In
Twitter CEO Elon Musk just got called out by his own platform’s fact-checker after he shared a fake news headline from CNN. The news outlet called Musk back to respond. “be better.”

“CNN: Elon Musk could threaten free speech on Twitter by literally allowing people to speak freely,” The headline is a mocked-up headline. which featured an image of CNN’s Don Lemon next to a photo of Musk. The tweet — which afterward was flagged by Twitter’s checker notification — was posted early in the morning on Nov. 28. 

“The screencap in this image is not real and originated from a satirical website. CNN aired no such report about Musk ‘threatening free speech’ and the chyron has been digitally altered to add the text,” Read the facts-checker warning. 

Elon Musk Encourages ‘Civil Debate’ on Twitter but Is Accused of Biased Suspension of Left-Leaning Accounts

Following the flag, CNN’s communications Twitter account Responded to the tweet It is possible to say “This headline never appeared on CNN. Be better.” Three hours later, Musk responded to CNN by referring to the term in slang for “laughing”: “Lmaooo.”

Musk’s tweet has since gained more than 19,000 responses, 290,000 likes and over 37,000 retweets. 

