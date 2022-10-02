Elon Musk displays the much-hyped humanoid robot Optimus at his ‘AI Day’ event

BILLIONAIRE Elon Musk unveiled a prototype for a humanoid robot in an AI event.

Optimus was named after the leader among the Autobots in Transformers films. He walked up to the stage and waved at crowd.

2 Elon Musk unveiled a prototype for Tesla’s humanoid robot Optimus.

2 The electric car maker aims to mass produce robots in the millions and sell them for under £18,000 Credit: Getty

A video of it carrying a box, watering plants and moving metal bars in one of Musk’s Tesla e-car plants was also shown.

Musk indicated that he expects to begin production next spring, however “a lot of work”It was still required.

“There will be lots of technical detail & cool hardware demos,”

He said that, ultimately, millions would be made at around £20,000 each.

The first will be used in his factories. However, the second could be used in future homes for cooking, elderly care, and other purposes. “buddy”Or sex partner.

Musk, 51 years old, said that Tesla will achieve complete self-driving technology this year and mass-produce a roboticaxi with no steering wheel nor pedal by 2024.