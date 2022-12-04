Elon Musk Confirms That He Is “Hardly Read Any” Twitter Files

Elon Musk appointed Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss journalists to release the next round. “Twitter files,” oder private communications between former Twitter executives. “having hardly read any” All documents.

“I gave Bari Weiss access to The Twitter Files an hour ago,” Musk made the announcement during Saturday’s live Twitter Spaces panel. “At some point it might make sense to have them publicly available so that anyone can look at them. The general idea is to surface anything bad Twitter has done in the past.”

Taibbi released the first batch of files for a Friday. LONG thread Musk ostensibly gave him documents.

“What you’re about to read is the first installment in a series, based upon thousands of internal documents obtained by sources at Twitter,” Taibbi wrote. “The Twitter Files, Part One: How and Why Twitter Blocked the Hunter Biden Laptop Story.”

This tweet contains screenshots of email conversations between Twitter executives during the time they were discussing how to deal with an article on Hunter Biden just before 2020. These tweets are from The New York Post reported that Biden’s laptop contained a “smoking-gun email” He said that he had introduced his father, a Ukrainian energy executive to whom the government was soon conducting investigations.

According to Taibbi, Twitter ultimately decided not to publish the story, even though it had spoken with Jack Dorsey (co-founder of Twitter) about its plans.

“Twitter took extraordinary steps to suppress the story, removing links and posting warnings that it may be ‘unsafe,’” Read the 18th tweet. “They even blocked its transmission via direct message, a tool hitherto reserved for extreme cases, e.g. child pornography.”

Then he sent an email to show how Kayleigh McEnany, Trump White House Press Secretary was allegedly “locked out of her account for tweeting about the story.”

Taibbi claims that Twitter carried out tweet removal requests from both Biden’s campaign and the Trump administration.

Musk is a voice critic of censorship, self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist”, overhauled the company’s content-moderation policies when he became its owner. After It promises to be a great year he wouldn’t make any major changes until he formed a content moderation policy committee, Musk Eliminated The existing content moderation staff, which has been left Automatization to complete most of the work.

According to a new studySince Musk’s takeover in October, hate speech has risen on the platform.