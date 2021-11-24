Elon Musk claims that he tweets a lot from the toilet to keep him sane ‘solace’

Elon Musk stated that he prefers to tweet from a location that provides him with a sense of community “solace”— the toilet.

The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX investor took to Twitter Monday to share his favorite place to tweet.

“At least 50 per cent of my tweets were made on a porcelain throne,”He wrote that he liked the privacy of the bathroom for sharing his thoughts.

“It gives me solace,” he said in a follow-up tweet, which didn’t spare his followers any details, which prompted them to make jokes.

One person even asked if a “Tesla toilet”It is in the works.

PoopMusk, a page seemingly dedicated to Musk’s poops was also created after his admission to using the pot of glory while tweeting.

Musk continued to send out tweets, writing “Model S Plaid is sick!!!” regarding Tesla’s upgraded Model S.

Musk has named it the fastest vehicle with an estimated range 390 miles and a launch date in March 2022 China. “production car ever made of any kind.”

A poll of more than 1,000 people found that Solitaired, 90 per cent regularly used their phones while on the toilet.

75% of respondents say they spend more time in the toilet than they expect due to distractions.

In a tweet on Sunday, Musk seemingly highlighted that some of his messages shouldn’t be taken that seriously and wrote:

But due to Musk’s influence, especially in cryptocurrency markets, he sent the price of Shiba Inu, Dogecoin and Bitcoin upwards and downwards.

Musk also asked his followers on Twitter if they wanted him to sell 10% of his Tesla shares.

More than half believed he should, and a couple days after the poll, the company’s shares dipped by 15 per cent before increasing again.

Musk ultimately sold $5bn worth shares in the electric vehicle maker.