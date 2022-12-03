Elon Musk claims he will put an AI brainchip in one of his kids, making some disturbing statements

ELON MUSK has stated that he’d be happy to implant a Neuralink chips into his kids brains.

The tech billionaire made the comments at a Q&A session for a Neuralink event.

Elon Musk said that it would be "comfortable" to implant a Neuralink chips into his children's brains.

“If you ask a question like, in my opinion, would I be comfortable implanting this in one of my kids or something like that at this point,” He began.

“If they’re in a serious … like, let’s say if they broke their neck, would I be comfortable doing it? I would,” He added.

“We’re at the point where, at least in my opinion, it would not be dangerous,” Musk ended.

Neuralink hosted its Wednesday evening event at their headquarters in San Francisco.

The CEO of Neuralink spoke at the event about how the brain chips can help people with vision loss and disabilities.

“Even if someone has never had vision, ever, like they were born blind, we believe we can still restore vision,” Musk spoke.

SpaceX founder, John SpaceX, also stated that he will implant his brain using a Neuralink Chip.

The company is not moving forward with human trials as of now. However, they received approval by the U.S. government for 2021.

“We want to be extremely careful and certain that it will work well before putting a device into a human,” Musk spoke.

Neuralink’s journey

Musk co-founded Neuralink in 2016 and has long been about the technology’s potential to help people with paralysis.

It “will enable someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone using thumbs,” Musk said it in the past.

This billionaire CEO also has promised Later versions of the brain chip will be available. “will be able to shunt signals from Neuralinks in the brain to Neuralinks in the body motor/sensory neuron clusters, thus enabling, for example, paraplegics to walk again.”

To date, the Silicon Valley company has successfully implanted artificial intelligence (AI) microchips in the brains of a macaque and a pig.

The company, however, has not launched its clinical trials, contrary to Synchron (a major competitor) who announced them earlier in the year.

Neuralink was also criticized for the killing of 15 monkeys in animal trials.

One agency, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, even filed a complaint against Neuralink for subjecting monkeys to abuse earlier this year.

Many people have called Musk out on social media since Musk’s complaint was made public.

“Every article I read about Elon Musk is about how one of his ventures was a disastrous failure. SpaceX explosions, Tesla crashes (and explosions), that stupid tunnel, and now NeuraLink monkeys dying. He is not an innovator he is a guy who tweets,” One user submitted on Twitter.

“Tesla cars kill people and run stop signs. His satellites are falling out of orbit. Neuralink killed most of the monkeys. I’m beginning to think Elon Musk sucks at this,” Other Benutzer added.

“Hey @elonmusk. F**k your torturing of animals,” The third Proclamed.