Elon Musk claims he has met Tim Cook at Apple HQ

Elon Musk said he met with Tim Cook at Apple’s headquarters and “resolved the misunderstanding” over Twitter’s potential removal from the app store.

“Thanks @tim_cook for taking me around Apple’s beautiful HQ,” Musk Tweeted Wednesday, just before the end Write, “Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.”

This meeting took place just days after Musk declared that Apple was ready for business. “threatened” Twitter can be pulled from iOS’s app store.

“Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why,” Tesla CEO Submitted Monday also claims that “Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter.”

“Do they hate free speech in America?” Musk continued. “What’s going on here @tim_cook?”

Musk continued his Apple critique Monday, retweeting posts like “Apple should support free speech,” And Tweeting, “did you know Apple puts a secret 30% tax on everything you buy through their App Store?”

The apparent resolution also followed Twitter’s new Statement Titled “Twitter 2.0” posted Wednesday by Twitter, who announced it as “a new company embarking on a new chapter” This is it “better positioned to realize our ambitions than ever before.”

The most important thing is that the statement confirmed that Twitter is. “embracing public testing,” The company claims that this is an important element which will allow it to succeed “to move faster and gather user feedback in real-time.”

“We believe that a service of this importance will benefit from feedback at scale, and that there is value in being open about our experiments and what we are learning,” This is the statement.