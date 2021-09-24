Elon Musk and singer Grimes semi-separated after 3 long years of being together!

Elon Musk and singer Grimes have split after three years together.

Billionaire Elon Musk and singer Grimes – who started dating in 2018 – welcomed their son X AE A-XII in May last year

However, the two are co-parenting and are on “great terms”.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms,” Elon revealed to Page Six.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

They were last publicly seen together at the Met Gala. Grimes appeared on the red carpet alone, but Elon joined her inside.

Elon tweeted: “Mom & baby all good,” and later when asked if he was the father of a “girl or boy”, replied: “boy”.

The couple shocked fans when their son’s name was announced, with many wondering how to pronounce X Æ A-12. They changed the name to XAE AXII (with only regular characters) in order to comply with the law.

According to TMZ, a supervisor at the Department of Public Health Vital Records Office said they would not be able to legally put the name on the birth certificate because Californian law doesn’t permit symbols or numbers.

When she was pregnant, Grimes admitted she didn’t see people’s fascination with her relationship with Elon.

“I just did not understand what I was getting into at all. Not that I’m mad about it. I just didn’t think it would be a thing. The s**t that’s happened with my boyfriend this year has overwritten so much of my life’s work,” She spoke to Rolling Stone magazine.

Grimes said that her son no longer calls her “mum” and instead uses her real name, Claire.

She explained how having a baby was “a big rebirth” for her but she has a “distaste” for the word mother.

“I think having a baby was a big rebirth for me artistically. Being a mother feels weird for me to say,” Vogue magazine quoted her as saying.

“X says Claire, but he doesn’t say ‘mama’… like, maybe he can sense my distaste for the word ‘mother.’

“I don’t even know why I have a distaste for it, I respect it … Strangely, I don’t get it.”