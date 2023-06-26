Elliptical machine picked up by man next to woman in empty gym

The woman asked if it was wrong to be upset with a man for hopping on the elliptical in an almost empty gym.

Each place has its rules and culture. In a high-level fighting gym you will be put to the test in sparring. Only give what you can. When it’s a light contact day, you shouldn’t be going head/liver-hunting with intention. If you are supposed to add a bit more spice to your punches then be prepared to fight with your best “A”-game.

Even gyms that specialize in weightlifting have their own rules. It’s not realistic to expect that you can go to planet fitness, yell to motivate yourself to reach your PR with the help of burly guys.

If you are working out at a gym that is otherwise empty, it’s probably not a good idea to hop onto a machine right next a stranger. You wouldn’t want to pee next to another person at the urinal or sit right next someone else in the movie theater when other seats are available. This is what happened when a Redditor was on an elliptical.

On the social media website, Reddit, there is a subreddit called “AITA”. Key_Quail_ Wanted to know if “shortening” was wrong. [her] A guy took an elliptical next to her late one night, even though he had a whole row available.

She writes: “I (27F) like to go to the gym later in the evenings so I can have the place mostly to myself since I don’t like how claustrophobic it feels when tons of people are there at the same time. “I live near a large chain gym, and I go there every night to use the treadmill for a bit.”

When I arrived at the gym this evening, I found that the entire row was vacant, so I chose the elliptical machine on the far end. All was well during my exercise, up until the final few minutes. The guy got onto the elliptical next to me, even though there were about 12 others in the row that was empty. “It made me feel uncomfortable so I cut my workout short by a couple of minutes to get a disinfectant wipe.”

The woman continued: “When I returned to clean the machine, the man stopped pedaling, and asked what was wrong. I was caught off guard and just stammered something about how I was done with my workout, which was basically true anyway, but he said something about me “treating him like a predator for no reason” and then put his headphones back in.”

Redditor ended her post by asking, “AITA for my shortening of workout because some dude chose the elliptical machine right next to me?” Redditors were quick to respond that this woman was in no way at fault, and that her opponent had nothing but an agenda.

The guy in question is weird. If there is another machine available, don’t use the one RIGHT NEAR someone. This is especially true during covid. Not next to any woman. It was because he knew exactly what he did that he called it out. NTA”

Some thought the man was “telling himself on” by making the comment about “predator”. “NTA. It’s weird that he would choose the one right next to you, and it’s even weirder that he then brought it up that you might be looking at him “like a predator.” It’s like he’s telling on himself.”

Then there are those who find it strange that he was so attentive to her work out: “Dude, you were a double down AH. He chose an elliptical right next to you when he had a choice of 11 other machines. It was a major deal when you left, but it is none of his business. By the time they reach 13, males are able to choose which urinal is to be used when entering a bathroom and only 1 urinal is available. “This is the same exact exercise and he has failed horribly.”