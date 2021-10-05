Ellie Kemper, Luke Grimes, Nico Santos, Blythe Danner Join Netflix Rom-Com ‘Happiness for Beginners’

Ellie Kemper, Nico Santos, Luke Grimes and Blythe Danner will star in Netflix’s romantic comedy “Happiness for Beginners,” it was announced on Monday.

Vicky Wight is writing and directing. She is also producing alongside Geoff Linville and Berry Meyerowitz, and executive producers are Jeff Sackman and Larry Greenburg.

According to Netflix, the logline is as follows: “A year after getting divorced, Helen embarks on a wilderness survival course where she discovers that sometimes you have to get really lost in order to find yourself.”

The film is based on Katherine Center’s novel of the same name.

Kemper is best known for her role as Kimmy Schmidt in “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” and most recently starred in “The Secret Life of Pets 2” and “The Stand In.” She will next star in “Home Sweet Home Alone” and is represented by WME and Shelter PR.

Grimes most recently starred in “Yellowstone” and “Fifty Shades Freed” and is represented by CAA and Range Media Partners.

Santos most recently starred in “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Wish Dragon,” and is currently filming “The Re-Education of Molly Singer.” He is represented by APA, Greene & Associates Talent Agency and 42 West.

Danner most recently starred in “The Tomorrow Man” and “Strange But True,” as well as “Ridley Jones” and “American Gods.” She is represented by Anonymous Content and Buchwald.