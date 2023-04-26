Ellie Kemper, Jenna Fischer’s ‘The Office” Co-Star after Recent Shoulder Breaking

Jenna Fischer had a big smile on her face in a recent Instagram photo after Ellie Kemper joined Jenna for coffee to start their week. The “The Office’ mini-reunion happened after Fischer announced that she broke her shoulder and needed physical therapy.

In a recent post on Instagram, Fischer, Kemper, and their friends posed with beaming smiles for the cameras. Fischer captioned the photo: revealedLook at who was there to entertain me today with my broken arm! Thank you for your coffee and laughs, @elliekemper. You’re the best!”

Kemper also shared a picture of former co stars casually attired. captioned Post, “Ummm… what are we looking at here? A nice little Monday coffee with the loveliest @msjennafischer….not a bad way to start the week! PS: Sending you all healing thoughts for your broken shoulder.”

The Office star announced on Instagram that she has broken her left shoulder. The post received 250,000 plus likes as of the writing. Read moreIt turns out that I was a bit too literal with my spring break. My right shoulder will be in a cast for six weeks and then I’ll have physical therapy.

The injury to Fischer did not impact her “Office Ladies” podcast that she hosts with Angela Kinsey. We recorded a few extra Office Ladies episodes before leaving town. A new episode is ready to be aired today. It’s an excellent one. Dwight K Schrute: Acting Manager. The actress recommends that you listen to podcasts wherever they are available or via the link on her bio. Add to Cart.

Fischer’s role in NBC’s “The Office” as Pam Beesly is well-known. Her character was featured in 188 episodes. The Emmy Award nomination she received in 2007 for supporting actress in a comedy show was due to her role as Pam Beesly. Over the years Fischer also played roles in Blades of Glory, Clint Eastwood’s “The 15:17 To Paris,” Mike White’s “Brad’s Status,” “Hall Pass,” and “A Little Help.”

Jenna Fischer, who was previously announced to join the previous announced team in February 2023 showed no sign of slowing when she announced her joining. CastTina Fey is among the stars of Paramount Pictures new movie “Mean Girls.” Fischer will play Ms. Heron in Fey’s Broadway musical based on Fey’s 12 Tony nominated Broadway show. Ana Gasteyer was Ms. Heron’s role in the original 2004, movie starring Rachel McAdams, and it grossed $130M.

