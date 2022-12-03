Ellen Pompeo shares how she manifested her Malibu Beach House.

Ellen Pompeo is a far cry from her early days. Grey’s Anatomy. In 2005 she was an unknown actor. She has since been as The heartbeat of ABC’s medical show Available for all 19 seasons. What seasons? Pompeo is officially expelled Grey’s Anatomy In February 2023 she will have more freedom to work on other projects, and can theoretically spend more with her husband and their three kids in Malibu. For the actress, it was an incredible dream. “manifested” It was in the early days. Grey’sShe recently shared how and why she bought the house, as well as the connection it has to an iconic television series. Friends.

It Grey’s Anatomy Star, Who is Causing Fans react with wild abandon She announced her imminent departure in Season 19’s middle. Architectural Digest a tour of her 3,000 square-foot home and said it was one she’d had her eye on years before she was making the kind of money she’d need to buy it. In the beginning of the year, the house was on the market. Grey’s Anatomy, and she’d gone to check it out, admiring what she called “perfect proportions,” And its position at the top a bluff. The magazine asked her:

It was obvious that I couldn’t afford the item, but it wasn’t something I told anyone.

Hey, there’s nothing wrong with looking, right? You may not think the actress was in the right place at the right time to make such an offer, but who knows? Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman. When Ellen Pompeo was starting her decade-plus run as Meredith Grey on ABC in 2005, Kauffman was coming off of 10 seasons of NBC’s sitcom Friends.

The Must-See TV sitcom was already an all-time classic when it wrapped production in 2004, and it’s a safe bet Marta Kauffman made a pretty penny off the show that paid its six leading actors $1 million apiece per episode In its last seasons. In its final seasons, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney cox, Lisa Kudrow (To this date), Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Matt LeBlanc. Collect “bountiful” You can order checks starting from Friends (The Chandler actor, ‘?a recently disclosed.

Years later, however, in 2013, the house went back on the market, and it was Ellen Pompeo’s time to pounce. According to reports, she was one of television’s highest-paid actresses at that time and was able secure the house, built by Donald Hensman and Conrad Buff in 1979. As the actress stated, it must have felt right.

This house is my creation.

It sounds like she’s getting the time to enjoy it, too. Her upcoming Hulu project starts production in March 2023, so for now she said she’s been spending time with her husband Chris Ivery and three kids, Stella Luna (13), Sienna May (8), and Eli Christopher (6). When Grey’s Anatomy returns from its winter hiatus in February, Ellen Pompeo’s character Meredith Grey will move her family to Boston, where daughter Zola will attend a school for gifted children, and Meredith will continue where she left off with her Parkinson’s research to try to cure Alzheimer’s. All of us can agree Now is the right time to start a Boston spinoff , right?