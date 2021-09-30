Ellen Pompeo Recalls Going “At It” With Denzel Washington on Show Set

It turns out “The Sound of Silence” temporarily held a little more weight than just the title of this particular episode.



The aptly titled episode from the 12th season of Grey’s Anatomy, which aired back in February 2016, had blockbuster giant Denzel Washington in the director’s seat. And while the show star’s Ellen Pompeo is singing his praises now (and did then, too), the actress revealed that the two went “at it” while filming.



After gushing about Denzel’s superstar power and presence during the latest episode of her podcast, Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo, the actress revealed to her guest and former co-star, Patrick Dempsey, that once she yelled an improvised line to another character during an emotional scene, it set things off quite a bit.

“I was like, ‘Look at me when you apologize. Look at me,'” She recalled shouting at Denzel during that scene. “And that wasn’t in the dialogue. And Denzel went ham on my ass. He was like, ‘I’m the director. Don’t you tell him what to do.'”