Ellen DeGeneres’ Marriage Allegedly At Risk After Portia De Rossi Asked For An Open Relationship, Fights Over Careers, Rumors Claim

Are Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi going through a rough patch? If we’re to believe the rumors, their famous marriage is at stake after fighting about their careers and de Rossi’s wandering eye. Here’s the latest gossip from the tabloids.

Ellen DeGeneres Holding Portia De Rossi’s Career Back?

Back in October, New Idea reported Ellen DeGeneres didn’t want her wife, Portia de Rossi, to break back into the acting world. Apparently, Calista Flockhart had been pushing to get an Ally McBeal reboot into production, but she couldn’t get one of the show’s major stars, Portia de Rossi, to agree to the project. “Everyone else is on board. The only person holding things up is Portia,” an insider dished. “[Flockhart] wants to get things moving and is willing to beg Ellen to let Portia do this.”

Of course, we weren’t buying this story for a second. First of all, it was de Rossi’s decision to retire from acting. Since stepping away from the screen, de Rossi has continued impressive work in philanthropy and art curation. It’s obvious DeGeneres isn’t controlling her wife’s career, so if de Rossi doesn’t want to join an Ally McBeal reboot, that’s totally her choice. But most telling is the fact that we couldn’t find any evidence that such a reboot was in the works, so there wasn’t really anything for de Rossi to turn down.

Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi’s Marriage ‘Make Or Break’?

Then, OK! reported that the real point of tension in DeGeneres and de Rossi’s relationship was over what would happen when the Ellen DeGeneres Show aired its last episode. According to the tabloid’s sources, DeGeneres “already mapped everything out — trips, fundraising events, and flipping more real estate.” But de Rossi was tired of DeGeneres always taking the lead in their relationship, and she was still upset at DeGeneres for forcing her to quit acting.

But like we explained before, Ellen DeGeneres didn’t make her wife quit acting. Portia de Rossi decided to give up the profession to focus on things she found more meaningful and exciting. It was obvious that the magazine was trying to further this narrative of DeGeneres being a controlling wife despite a total lack of evidence.

Portia De Rossi Asks To See Other People?

Finally, Life & Style revealed that the couple’s issues apparently ran deeper than career squabbles. Apparently, Portia de Rossi had grown bored of monogamy. “The whispers are about trying an open marriage,” a snitch confided. They explained that some friends of the couple were trying it out, and de Rossi decided she’d like to give it a go, much to DeGeneres’ shock. “She thinks, ‘Why even get married then?’” the insider says of DeGeneres. “Things got pretty heated.”

Unsurprisingly, there was absolutely no evidence to support this theory. It was obvious that the outlet wasn’t talking to anyone close to the couple and just wanted to cast doubt on the strength of their relationship. But after our investigation, it became clear that DeGeneres and de Rossi were doing just fine after a strong 13 years of marriage.

