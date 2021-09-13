Ellen DeGeneres Final Season of Talk Show A Happy Place! The Ellen Show

The last season of Ellen DeGeneres Show The host will be starting on Monday, September 13, and hopes to end the show on a high note. “This is going to be a thank you to everybody because the show doesn’t happen without the support of fans,” DeGeneres spoke during a production break while setting reports Entertainment Tonight Canada. “We’re going to check in with people that we’ve helped through the years (and) people that have paid it forward.” this applies to teachers who put their own money into their students. Teachers will be rewarded with new libraries and other resources.

“I want people just to really remember what the show has been,” DeGeneres continued. “It’s been a happy place and it continues to be a happy place. And I hate that it would be remembered in any other way.”

DeGeneres revealed in May that Season 19 would conclude her long-running daytime program, telling The Hollywood Reporter. “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun, as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.”This announcement was made after an internal investigation into the allegations of toxic work environments led to the dismissal of top executives. Ellen producers Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman, and Jonathan Norman.

Despite the timing, DeGeneres insisted that Season 19 had always been her stopping point, telling THR she had agreed after Season 16 to sign on for only three more years. “That’s been the plan all along. And everybody kept saying, even when I signed, ‘You know, that’s going to be 19, don’t you want to just go to 20? It’s a good number.’ So is 19, “She spoke to the outlet.

DeGeneres addressed the controversy with her staff in July 2020, saying at the time, “I learned that things happen here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously. And I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected.”She wrote a continuation to her employees. “On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness-no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case.”