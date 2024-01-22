Elle King Faces Backlash for ‘Disrespectful’ Dolly Parton Tribute at Grande Ole Opry – Outranks Criticism with Captivating Performance

Dolly Parton Fans Slam Elle King for Disrespectful Performance at Tribute

Dolly Parton fans are fuming after sonstress Elle King delivered a drunken performance at the country legend’s 78th birthday tribute at the Grand Ole Opry. Fans were left shocked as Elle appeared to slur her words and curse multiple times, while also forgetting the lyrics to Dolly’s song.

Elle King’s Disrespectful Performance Shocks Fans

The 34-year-old Elle seemed to be intoxicated while singing and talking to the crowd during the Opry Goes Dolly event. Incidents captured in social media videos showed Elle arguing with the crowd, using profanities, and even forgeting the lyrics to the song she was supposed to perform.

Apology from Grand Ole Opry

After the incident, fans were quick to express their dismay on social media. One fan took to Twitter to express their disappointment, calling Elle’s performance “horrible, drunk, and profane.” In response, the Opry issued an official apology, stating they “deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance.”

Concern for Elle’s Well-Being

Following the backlash, a wave of concern for Elle’s well-being swept through social media. Fans expressed how disappointed they were and called for Elle to get help and get sober, especially since this wasn’t the first time she performed while drunk. Fans made it clear that Elle’s behavior is disrespectful to Dolly, country music, and the Grand Ole Opry, and called for her to seek the help she needs.

Elle’s History of Drunken Performances

This isn’t the first time Elle has performed while under the influence. On New Year’s Eve, she performed intoxicated during a live event, leading fans to criticize her performance, calling it awkward and cringeworthy.

The Aftermath

Elle’s disrespectful and drunken performance has caused quite a stir, prompting fans to express their disappointment and concern for the singer. Calls for Elle to seek help and get sober have been growing on social media, along with disappointment over her behavior during such significant and memorable events. Fans hope for a change in Elle’s behavior and a shift towards performances that are worthy of an artist of her caliber.