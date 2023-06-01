Elle Evans, wife of Matt Bellamy, stuns with a white tiny bikini in this sexy shoot

MODEL Elle Evans sparkles beside the seaside — and it’s Britain’s beaches she loves.

She was joined by her Muse guitarist husband Matt Bellamy (44), and daughter Lovella, 2, for an escape to Cornwall.

Posting about their seaside trip on social media, Elle said: “Non-stop family fun activities and the tour has only just begun. Love my angel and love my baby.”

Elle was one of the models on Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines video.

She got married to Muse musician Matt Bellamy, in 2019.

They were together for four years before they got married.

Elle paid tribute to the rocker, 43, writing on Instagram: “The two best years of my life. So many more to come.”

