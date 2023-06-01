Elle Evans, wife of Matt Bellamy, stuns with a white tiny bikini in this sexy shoot

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

MODEL Elle Evans sparkles beside the seaside — and it’s Britain’s beaches she loves.

She was joined by her Muse guitarist husband Matt Bellamy (44), and daughter Lovella, 2, for an escape to Cornwall.

Model Elle Evans stuns in a tiny white bikini for sexy photoshoot

3

The model Elle Evans looks stunning in this tiny, white bikini during a sexy shootCredit: Brie Childers/Apix Syndication/Lickerish
Matt Bellamy and Elle have been inseparable since they first got together eight years ago

3

Matt Bellamy has been with Elle since their first meeting eight years ago.Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Posting about their seaside trip on social media, Elle said: “Non-stop family fun activities and the tour has only just begun. Love my angel and love my baby.”

Elle was one of the models on Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines video.

She got married to Muse musician Matt Bellamy, in 2019.

They were together for four years before they got married.

Matty Healy to move in with girlfriend Taylor Swift after dating for just weeks
Maya Jama reveals backstage snaps from the Love Island villa with special room

Elle paid tribute to the rocker, 43, writing on Instagram: “The two best years of my life. So many more to come.”

Matt told Elle that Elle was expecting their first baby in 2020.

Elle took her husband Matt Bellamy, 44, and their daughter Lovella Dawn to the beach

3

Elle brought her husband Matt Bellamy (44), and daughter Lovella dawn to the beach

Latest News

Previous article
Travis George, who admitted to being in a bad place due to personal struggles on BGT, falls down.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact