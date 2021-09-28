Ella-Rae Smith, Jessica Alexander Board Thriller ‘Into The Deep’

Ella-Rae Smith, Jessica Alexander Board Thriller ‘Into The Deep’
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

EXCLUSIVE: Cast has rounded out on Into The Deep, a thriller from Signature Films and Tea Shop Productions that is now shooting in Cornwall, UK.

Ella-Rae Smith (The Stranger), Jessica Alexander (A Banquet), and Matthew Daddario (Shadowhunters) are leading the pic, which comes from debut director Kate Cox. David Betton (The Banishing) penned the screenplay.

Into the Deep follows Jess (Smith), a young woman who, desperate to escape her small coastal town, meets a stranger promising a romantic escape. A change in circumstances results is deceit, mistrust and violence as the couple spend time together on their yacht.

Producers are Sarah Gabriel and Marc Goldberg of Signature Films, and Mark Lane, Leonora Darby, and James Harris of Tea Shop Productions (47 Meters Down), with executive producers Christian Mercuri of Capstone and David Haring of Amet Entertainment. Capstone and Amet will finance the virtual AFM, while Capstone will manage worldwide sales.

United Agents represents Smith. United Agents and Rogue Management represent Alexander. Innovative Artists and Harvest Talent Management represent Daddario. Cox is represented by Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.

Latest News

Previous articleAnna Duggar Supporting Husband Josh Duggar In Court With A Smile!
Next articleMilley Stands by His Actions at Tumultuous End of Trump’s Term

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact