Ella-Rae Smith, Jessica Alexander Board Thriller ‘Into The Deep’

EXCLUSIVE: Cast has rounded out on Into The Deep, a thriller from Signature Films and Tea Shop Productions that is now shooting in Cornwall, UK.

Ella-Rae Smith (The Stranger), Jessica Alexander (A Banquet), and Matthew Daddario (Shadowhunters) are leading the pic, which comes from debut director Kate Cox. David Betton (The Banishing) penned the screenplay.

Into the Deep follows Jess (Smith), a young woman who, desperate to escape her small coastal town, meets a stranger promising a romantic escape. A change in circumstances results is deceit, mistrust and violence as the couple spend time together on their yacht.

Producers are Sarah Gabriel and Marc Goldberg of Signature Films, and Mark Lane, Leonora Darby, and James Harris of Tea Shop Productions (47 Meters Down), with executive producers Christian Mercuri of Capstone and David Haring of Amet Entertainment. Capstone and Amet will finance the virtual AFM, while Capstone will manage worldwide sales.

United Agents represents Smith. United Agents and Rogue Management represent Alexander. Innovative Artists and Harvest Talent Management represent Daddario. Cox is represented by Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.