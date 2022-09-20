Elizabeth Chambers, Armie Hammer’s Ex-Wife, Has Moved on With A New Beau

A few celebrities are in the news for having controversial careers. Armie Hammer is definitely one of them. There have been many disturbing claims about Armie Hammer. Call me by my name actor, and they’ve even been The accusers were made into a documentary series . And as the public continues to follow each twist and turn, Hammer’s ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers has moved on with a new beau.

The public is still You can reel from the contents of House of Hammer This included some of his accusers recalling their experience working with Armie. However, the latest update about this controversy is much happier. According to Use His ex Elizabeth Chambers is now living with Ricardas Kazinec in the Cayman Islands.

This update is certain to make a splash. Elizabeth Chambers was previously married and has two children with Armie Hammer. According to reports, the couple is still living together in Cayman Islands (with their children). Rumours circulated that the actor was trying to sell timeshares In an effort to support his family. Chamber appears to have found a new romantic partner while co-parenting is still taking place.

Talks about Elizabeth Chambers’ possible new beau came partly thanks to a recent post she made on Instagram . We see her kissing and posing for a few polaroids. Below, you can see it for yourself.

Just like that, the internet was abuzz with speculation about who this mysterious man might be. Chambers was supported by many celebrities and fans, including Jenna Dewan who shared her support and Olivia Munn, who both posted hearts to the post. Considering the drama surrounding her family, it seems folks are happy to see some good news coming from Armie Hammer’s ex-wife.

Armie Hammer allegations have been dominating the news since January 2021. His victims include women who accuse him of violence and emotional abuse. Even sexual assault . Some of these accusers were caught on camera recently House of Hammer, which was a three-part miniseries about the actor’s past. You can You can see the trailer below ,