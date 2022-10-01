Elizabeth Banks Invites All to See Her New Movie in Light of Roe Decision

Elizabeth Banks is passionately involved in reproductive rights on-screen and off-screen. In her latest movie, Call JaneThe actress portrays a late 1960s housewife who became an abortion advocate. Banks urges you to watch the movie in today’s cultural context.

Inspiring people to take action

The actress’ new movie is both politically ridden and entertaining. The film is set in the 1960s. Jane This documentary takes viewers on an adventure through America prior to Roe v. Wade. Jane Collective is an underground organization that assisted women in safe abortions. The story and characters are based on this group.

Banks addresses the urgent issue of abortion and the rights to reproductive health in the movie. Interview with The New York Times, Banks opened up about what it’s like to create movies dealing with important matters that have been politicized in America.

“I don’t want to have to always represent my gender because it politicizes my work in a way that doesn’t acknowledge I’m just trying to make a living,” admitted Banks. “I’m trying to entertain people. I don’t want to deny that my choices feed my personal belief system. What I don’t want to be presented as is some sort of feminist warrior.”

Banks is open to taking on these roles because she wants to be part in the cultural conversation. The actress actually wants you see. Call JaneAccording to the current political situation.

“I want people to see the movie and be inspired to act,”Banks made this observation. “I will say that the Dobbs decision has solidified our commitment to getting audiences to see the movie in the right light, which is to say that there’s maybe a bigger responsibility on the movie that I didn’t feel when we were making it. … My hope is that it invites Republican women voters to go vote. The Democratic women I know, we’ve done all we can do. I want the movie to inspire people to vote out Republicans who don’t support reproductive justice.”

Advocate for Reproductive Rights on and Off Screen

The award-winning actress isn’t just passionate on-screen about abortion and women’s rights; Banks is also a real-life activist. She shared her thoughts. “I’m on the creative council of the Center for Reproductive Rights. I live a life with a bunch of women activists working at the highest levels on American policy. That’s what that was about and basically how nothing has improved in 45 years.”

Although many women feel discouraged by the Dobbs decision and have lost hope, Banks is still a strong advocate for reproductive rights. She will continue to participate in the discussion on and off-screen. Hopefully, her movie can inspire women from both sides to take action.

