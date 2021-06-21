Elite Season 5 Release Date : When will the Spanish Teen Drama Return to Netflix?

Following the climax of “Elite” Season 4, the fans are ready for one more jaw-dropping season. So, will the showrunners deliver another masterpiece? Here is all you need to know.

Elite is one of the longest-running Spanish teen drama shows on Netflix. Recently, the fourth installment stunned the audience with its nail-biting twists and turns. Elite follows a dramatic setting between some Spanish teenagers of a reputed high school. Every season comes with a different plot unveiling a set of mysteries. Created by Dario Madrona and Carlos Montero, Elite Season 4 introduced a bunch of new characters delivering insane performance. The fans received the new season pretty well and now they are counting days for the next installment.

Elite Season 5 Renewal Status

Fans tighten your seat belts, as Netflix has already shown the green light to Season 5, back in January 2020. Season 5 would have been landed much earlier. But due to the covid-19 pandemic, the schedules got delayed. But the fans can rest assured that the fifth installment is under development and will hit Netflix soon.

Elite Season 5 Release Date

As of now, Netflix has not revealed the premiere date for Elite Season 5. However, as per the latest news, we can expect the new season to come in early 2022. It will most likely land in January or February in 2022. We will update you on the exact release date in the upcoming months.

Elite Season 5 Cast

The main faces of the show will surely join the Season 5 cast. However, like every season this installment will also feature some new characters. The famous Argentinian actress, Valentina Zenere will step into the world of Elites as Sofia, the French star, Adam Nourou will play a new character named Eric. Andre Lamoglia, the Brazilian superstar will also join as Gonzalo. Apart from them, some other fresh characters may also join the show.