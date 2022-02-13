Eli Manning Will Work a Bartender’s Shift During the Super Bowl

Eli Manning is sending a bartender to the Super Bowl as part of a new beer campaign.

Stella Artois is working with three NFL legends to celebrate restaurant and bar workers.

The bartender, Meg, told Manning she was taking her fiancée to the game on Sunday.

Instead of being in front of the camera or at home for the Super Bowl, Eli Manning will be behind the bar.

The former NFL quarterback is sending a Las Vegas bartender to the game and will cover her shift as part of a new Stella Artois campaign, according to People.

In a video released by the beer brand on Wednesday, Manning surprised the bartender, Meg, with two tickets to Super Bowl LVI before she taught him how to pour a beer. Meg said she would be taking her fiancée to the game.

“What I like about my job here is being part of the excitement that people have during football season,” Meg said in the video. “I would love to just experience football-watching with friends, you know, not working.”

Former NFL star Dan Marino and player-turned-analyst Ryan Clark are also part of the campaign, called “The Stella Substitutes.” The beer brand is expected to send another bartender and a pizza chef to the game while Marino and Clark work the game-day shift.

In an interview with People’s Sonal Dutt published on Friday, Manning said it was “pretty special” to be able to send Meg to the game, and voiced his nervousness around his upcoming shift.

“I’m excited, and a little scared honestly, to fill in for Meg on Sunday. But I’ve been in enough bars so I think I can figure it out,” he said. “My plan is I’m going to keep it pretty simple and go by the book.”

Following his retirement from football in 2020, Manning and his brother, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, transitioned into broadcasting. “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” (known online as the “Manningcast”) debuted on ESPN2 in 2021 as an alternative to the live “Monday Night Football” broadcast.