Elemental, a non-binary character with a kissing scene.

Pixar is known for some of its most beloved and iconic films, beginning with Toy Story’s release in 1995. Since then, we’ve explored the oceans in Finding Nemo, the emotions of actual emotions in Inside Out, and now, the latest film Elemental anthropomorphizes the elements in a similar fashion.

Released in theaters—not on Disney+—this June, the movie was directed by Peter Sohn, who previously helmed 2015’s The Good Dinosaur and has been involved in a number of Pixar projects over the years.

While reports of the film’s box-office performance have recently been spotlighted, other details have gathered attention beyond those who have seen the film too. Focusing on two, let’s explain Elemental’s non-binary character and kissing scene.

Elemental’s non-binary character explained

The movie’s main characters are the fire element Ember Lumen (voiced by Leah Lewis) and the water element Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie). They meet and begin to fall for one another after Wade is called to lend his assistance as a plumber at Ember’s father’s store.

The pair later meet and Ember goes to visit Wade’s family. Among them is Lake (voiced by Ava Kai Hauser), Wade’s youngest sibling. This character can be non-binary. They may identify as more than one gender or no gender.

Ava is also non-binary (using they/them pronouns), and previously announced their work on Twitter: “I got to play Pixar’s first nonbinary character! Meet Lake!”

Lake has a girlfriend called Ghibli, voiced by Maya Aoki Tuttle. Although Lake being non-binary isn’t addressed explicitly or verbally in Elemental, the performer has addressed this themselves and others have acknowledged the monumental moment in Pixar’s history.

Elemental kissing scene explored

Warning: Spoilers for the ending of the film

At the end of the movie, Ember voices her profound love for Wade thinking that he’s gone, but he survives in the water that’s on the roof of the room they’re in. The water slowly drips until the drowning Wade is restored to his original shape.

They kiss each other, showing that love is mutual.

For those who were wondering, it’s not the non-binary character that’s involved in the grand kissing scene.

‘It is infused very much with his own story’

Forbes interviewed the Elemental writers and inquired about how they crafted their central characters.

“A lot of this has to do with Pete Sohn,” Kat Likkel admitted.

“I can’t say it’s based on his life, but he’s infused so much of himself and his own family’s story into it. [As well as] It’s his relationship with her. They’re two very different people. Pete grew up in a Korean family who owned a series of small shops in New York City.”

She continued: “So he grew up like Ember and then he married somebody who was not Korean, which was a huge deal in his family. This isn’t a biography of him by any means, but it is infused very much with his own story and his family’s own immigration story.”

