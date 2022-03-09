Elderly Ukrainians Struggle To Cross Bombed Bridge in Snowy Weather via Humanitarian Corridor

The humanitarian corridors set up by the International Red Cross were used to evacuate the first refugees from Northeastern Ukraine.

They will add to the 2 million Ukrainians the United Nations says have fled the country so far — more than half of whom are children.

The exodus was made even more difficult by the bitter cold, snow, and constant Russian shelling.

As they evacuated their Ukrainian town, older refugees were seen crossing a damaged bridge. One woman couldn’t walk, while another was on a stretcher. A third was in a shopping bag.

A father who was separated from his wife and child was the scene that broke my heart.

Tony Dokoupil (CBS Mornings anchor) told Inside Edition, from the Polish border, that there were new waves of refugees flooding into the country.

“We have an extraordinary situation on the Poland-Ukraine border—women and children streaming over by the thousands,”Dokoupil stated.

Dokoupil, father of four children, is devastated by the state of the children’s lives.

“It is a very, very difficult situation to witness and even worse — magnitudes worse — if you can imagine it, for the people experiencing it first hand,”Dokoupil stated.