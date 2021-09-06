Elder Brother Shelters His Poor Brother but Kicks Him Out the Next Day Story!

Luke was evicted from their apartment and moved in with his brother. But he began complaining about the house. Then he did something unspeakable.

“This is only temporary, Luke. You can’t live with us forever,” Justin shared this with his brother as he helped him with his stuff.

“Yeah, I know, man. Don’t worry. Thanks for helping me out. I really appreciate it,” Luke replied. Just then, Mia came out of their newborn son’s room with two Yorkshires, Lulu and Gigi, following.

Luke temporarily moved in, but it wasn’t for long.

“Hey, Luke! I just put Chris to bed. Are you guys hungry?”She asked.

“Mia, thank you so much for doing this with everything you have going on right now,” Luke said.

“Don’t worry. You’re family. I’m going to start making dinner,” Mia told him to go and went to the kitchen. After Justin and Luke had set him up in their spare space, the Yorkshires accompanied them. It used to be Justin’s office.

“Ugh. Why do you have those dogs? They’re ugly, and I bet they bark at everything,” Luke added his comment.

“We love those dogs. But don’t worry. They won’t bother you at all,” Justin assured him.

Strangely, Luke hated Gigi and Lulu.

“Yeah, well, I guess….”Justin murmured and let go of the topic when Mia called to take them to dinner. After a long conversation, they retired for the night. Justin was at work the next morning early while Mia was still in the kitchen.

“Ugh, Mia. The entire bed was covered in hair. Those dogs got into my room last night, and one bit me. You have to get rid of them,” Luke said.

“That’s weird because they were in my room all night, and they don’t bite anyone,” Mia said dismissively, thinking Luke couldn’t be serious. “They’re Yorkshires. How hard can their bite be?”

“What if I get rabies?”Luke said.

Mia left her home to go on a few errands. Source: Pexels | Source: Pexels

“Please, Luke. They’re vaccinated, and they don’t want to go near you. Just have breakfast. I need to run some errands today,” Mia said yes and went back to her room. She was going to check on her newborn daughter, aged 7 weeks, and then went to the mall to pick up a few items.

“I’ll be back by 6 p.m. probably,” Mia continued to add as she went. She returned a little bit earlier than expected, and her dogs didn’t greet her at the door. Luke was also nowhere to be seen. She tried calling the dogs multiple times, but they were not home.

Luke entered the room after she heard the front door opening. “Did you take Lulu and Gigi for a walk?”Mia asked for hope.

“No… ugh. I would never do that. I took them to the shelter where they belong. You guys have a newborn, and I don’t like dogs. It was time to get rid of them,” Luke replied casually.

Luke came back and told Mia that he had gotten rid of the dogs.

“WHAT?!” Mia yelled.

“Calm down. They’ll be fine, and this home will be better without them. You’ll see,” Luke continued. Mia couldn’t fathom Luke’s words and called Justin immediately. He was soon on his way.

“YOU DID WHAT?!”Justin shouted at his brother after he returned home.

“Don’t yell at me. I did you both a favor. Those dogs could harm little Chris, and it’s just better not to have to take care of them,” Luke tried to explain.

“SHUT UP AND GET OUT OF MY HOUSE!”Justin yelled again at his brother. “Mia, quick. Let’s go to the shelter fast!”

“I’m your brother! You can’t kick me out!”Luke watched as Justin and Mia raced to their car, and said this.

Justin became furious at Luke and kicked him out.

“If you’re not out of this house by the time I come back, I will call the police!”Justin snapped at Luke.

“FINE!”His brother shouted.

They managed to get to the shelter safely and the dogs were still there. The employees checked Lulu and Gigi’s microchips, which proved that they were the owners. They got back in the car, and Mia wouldn’t let her dogs go.

“I’m so sorry, sweet babies. This will never happen again,” Mia crooned to her dogs. Justin was still rageful. Luke had left his house with a few things. He texted and called numerous times to try to get his items back.

Luke called Justin to ask him to retrieve his belongings. Justin answered. Source: Pexels | Source: Pexels

“You will never step foot in this house again. The rest of your things will be on the porch. If you don’t pick them up, they’re going to goodwill,” Justin explained to him. So Luke picked up his things and had to move in with their parents who lived three hours away.

Soon after, Justin’s dad called and told him he was overreacting, but Justin knew that his father was only saying that because they didn’t like having Luke back. He was entitled and whiny and often acted like an idiot. He was a little bit spiteful of Justin for the first time.

“I will not put up with it, Dad. Those dogs mean everything to us, and he got rid of them as if they were nothing. My family is untouchable, and you know it,” Justin spoke to his father.

Their family was safe.

Justin cut contact with Luke afterward, while his parents kicked Luke out of their house a few months later because he had yet to find a job. Justin didn’t care. His family, including his dogs, were safe.

What can we take away from this story?

Dogs are not toys. Pets are not things you can just buy and throw away whenever you like. They are human beings that require a lot of commitment. Luckily, Mia and Justin recovered their dogs, but they could’ve lost them forever.

Pets are not things you can just buy and throw away whenever you like. They are human beings that require a lot of commitment. Luckily, Mia and Justin recovered their dogs, but they could’ve lost them forever. Don’t inconvenience the people helping you out. When you’re a guest at someone’s house, you can’t act entitled. You must act like a guest. Luke didn’t understand that.

This story is worth sharing with friends. This story might inspire and brighten their day.