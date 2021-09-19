El Chapo said mistresses ‘were his vitamins’ and he wanted to give daughter AK47

El Chapo liked to frolic with young mistresses who “kept him youthful” while he wanted to give one of his infant daughters an AK47, a bombshell new book claims.

The drug lord and legend is currently in prison for life in the USA for a series of criminal acts.

But when he had his freedom he referred to his mistresses as his “vitamins” who helped keep him young, it’s alleged.

His criminal activities, as well as daring escape attempts from authorities, were also carried out by the Mexican narco boss, the Sinaloa Cartel.

Noah Hurowitz, a journalist who has extensively researched El Chapo's case, has released a new book that sheds light on the reasons his associates believe he enjoyed gliding around with a rotating cast of mistresses.







(Image: AFP/Getty Images)



Speaking about the aftermath of his first prison break in 2001, Noah wrote: “El Chapo may have been on the lam and at war, but that didn’t mean he couldn’t have a good time now and then.

“He received frequent visits from various wives and girlfriends.

“According to Alex (El Chapo’s former personal assistant Alex Ciufentes), El Chapo liked his women underage, and referred to them as his ‘vitamins’, boasting that his sexual conquests kept him young. (These allegations were later strongly denied through El Chapo’s lawyers).”







(Image: via REUTERS)



During his freedom El Chapo, 64, who is now locked up at the maximum security US federal prison ADX Florence in Colorado, was a renowned ladies’ man.

He had been married three times before meeting Emma Coronel Aispuro (former beauty queen) and had at least eight children.

He was only 17 when he met her.

Communications between El Chapo, real name Joaquín Guzmán, and Emma were uncovered by the FBI during their lengthy investigation into his criminal activities.







(Image: CNN)



It showed that the two bonded over Emma cooking enchiladas for her beau, while El Chapo started talking about getting one of their twin daughters an AK47 assault rifle before she was even a year old.

Noah wrote: “In text messages captured in the FBI’s FlexiSpy reports, El Chapo and his young bride shared a flirty rapport, bantering over his love of her ‘enchiladas’.







(Image: REUTERS)



“While he was directing his other lovers in their negotiations with weed farmers and wholesale buyers, he and Emma spoke lovingly about the minutiae of the twins’ little lives.”

In January 2012, when his twin daughters were less than a year old, El Chapo wrote: “Our Kiki is fearless. I’m going to give her a cuerno de chiva (goat’s horn, or AK47), so she can hang with me.”

Part of El Chapo’s legend stemmed from his ability to evade the authorities who chased him for decades, not to mention breaking out of prison twice.

In February 2014, El Chapo was able to get a close shave. El Chapo would be arrested at a hotel a little over a week later. However, he initially managed to escape the net using a tunnel that he had made from a bathtub.

At the time, he was in a relationship with mistress Lucero Lopez Lopez. She described the terrifying experience of escaping into a sewer.







(Image: Mexican Government)



Author Noah said: “Lucero was terrified, and felt like she was in shock. El Chapo leapt out of bed, stark naked and ran towards the bathroom.

“Lucero dashed towards the sound of El Chapo’s voice. She ran straight to the bathroom and found three men standing in a gaping hole in the floor.

“The entire bathtub had risen up towards the ceiling, and in the space that had once held the tub, a set of wooden steps led into the dark.

“Lucero now found herself in what appeared to be a crawl space beneath the bathtub that led about five yards towards a reinforced metal door with a wheel, similar to a large safe door.”







(Image: Instagram)



“‘It was horrible,’ Lucero recalled. ‘I had never been in a place like that. It was a humid place filled with water, and mud.'”

Lucero ended up testifying against El Chapo in his highly publicised trial in New York.

Emma, his wife, laughed at the mistress’s tears on the stand. Lucero may have the last laugh, with Emma facing a sentence for her part in El Chapo’s criminal empire.

Emma pleaded guilty in three cases to conspiring and distributing illegal drugs, conspiracy to launder money, and conspiring with the Sinaloa drug cartel. She is currently awaiting sentence.

El Chapo: The Untold Story of the World’s Most Infamous Drug Lord by Noah Hurowitz, published by Simon & Schuster, is on sale now for £20.

