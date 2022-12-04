Egyptians petition for the return of the Rosetta Stone from British Museum

For years, there has been a debate about who owns historic artifacts such as the Rosetta Stone. The British Museum is being asked by Egyptians to restore this piece of cultural heritage.

“We want the Egyptians to learn of what has been stolen from them,” Dr. Monica Hanna, an Egyptologist and dean of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, said in an interview.

Artifacts from foreign countries have attracted a large crowd to museums in America and Europe. Many of these items were colonization remnants or war spoils.

Dr. Monica Hanna has petitioned the British Museum for the return of treasures from Egypt including the Rosetta Stone.

The Rosetta Stone, which I consider a symbol for Western colonialism, overrides my culture today. It represents a spoil of war, it represents cultural violence,” Dr. Hanna said. “And I’m not only asking for its restitutional repatriation, I’m also training generations of students who will become researchers to continue the fight until the Rosetta Stone is back in Egypt.”

The Rosetta Stone was carved in the 2nd century BC. It has helped modern scholars translate ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs, unlocking a language that was almost lost.

The piece on display at the British Museum was uncovered by French scientists in 1799 after Napoleon’s military occupation of Egypt. When the British military defeated the French in Egypt, the Rosetta Stone and other artifacts were granted to England in an 1801 surrender treaty. French generals gave British generals things that belonged to the Egyptians.

“Today, we are in the 21st century and we have to correct the mistakes of the past and correct the mistakes of the history because we can’t change it,” According to Dr. Hanna.

Dr. Hanna, along with her supporters, is calling for the British Museum’s return of the Rosetta Stone in order to give Egyptians access their history.

“The British Museum is still locked up as a cabinet of curiosity in the 19th century,” Dr. Hanna stated. “They need to find a new vision and a new philosophy for their role as a museum, and restitution and repatriation is at the heart of this new philosophy.”

In a statement, the British Museum stated that an Egyptian official signed the 1801 treaty which gave the Rosetta Stone the British. It also says despite the public petition, Egypt’s government has not asked for the Rosetta Stone back.