Effects of Truckers’ Big Rig Sit-In on Canada’s Roads Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Now Being Felt in US

Hundreds of truckers in Canada have taken over the streets in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates in a sign of rebellion that has begun affecting the U.S.

The protesters are blaring their horns, revving their engines and blocking intersections, bringing Ottawa to halt. Authorities estimate about 1,000 truckers are continuing to use their machinery in protest after the siege began 11 days ago.

Police say they are powerless to stop it as they do not have the manpower or the tow trucks to get the big rigs off the streets.

And now the protest has begun to spill over into the U.S.

The Ambassador Bridge in Detroit, which is the busiest border crossing between the two countries, was shut down yesterday as truckers brought traffic to a halt.

In New York, hundreds marched across the Brooklyn Bridge in solidarity with the truckers.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is at his wit’s end and has said the chaos is fueled by right wing hate, with some protesters carrying signs with Nazi symbols and confederate flags. “The people of Ottawa don’t deserve to be harassed in their own neighborhoods, don’t deserve to be confronted with the inherent violence of a swastika or a confederate flag,” Trudeau said.

Conservatives in the U.S. are defending the truckers and former President Trump is encouraging the protests to continue.

Truckers protesting in Ottawa have vowed to remain in place. Some have set up encampments and are refueling their trucks with jerry cans, as some say they will protest for months on end if that’s what it takes.