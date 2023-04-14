Edgar Ramírez on Limited Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix ‘Florida Man’ star Edgar Ramírez spoke exclusively with ‘Distractify’ about the surprise ending, explaining the Netflix show’s metaphorical meaning.

Warning: Spoilers included in this article for Netflix. Florida Man. A struggling ex-cop named Mike (Edgar Ramírez) is coerced into returning to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend, Delly West (Abbey Lee), in Netflix’s Florida Man. Mike faces many challenges in this limited series, including clearing his gambling debts. Mike discovers that the Sunshine State is just like he left it, with buried family secrets and an affair on a rollercoaster with Delly.

Exclusive interview with Do not be distracted, Florida Man star Edgar Ramírez opened up about Mike confronting his past, including the complicated relationship the character has with his father, how the hunt for gold takes on a metaphorical meaning, and That surprise ending.

Netflix

Netflix’s ‘Florida Man’ ending explained — Edgar Ramírez on the show’s metaphorical meaning.

Mike believes that Delly has double-crossed Mike after hearing a conversation between Delly and Moss, her mobster boyfriend (Emory Cohen). In which Delly says she was playing Mike to find the gold. Moss attempts to kill Mike when he discovers the gold was not in the truck. Delly then shoots and kills Moss. Delly wants to begin a new chapter together and tells Mike that she must leave Florida. Mike, however, decides that it is not an option to leave Florida again and decides to stay in Florida in order to see his ex-wife. She was severely injured and shot in the middle of the conflict.

Mike visited his father Sonny, Anthony LaPaglia’s prisoner for dirty cop. Mike holds deep-rooted grievances against his father after his mom committed suicide with his dad’s gun as a teenager. He has spent his entire life trying to be different than his father. That urge comes from not being able to get to know his dad or to truly understand what has happened to their family. […] Edgar stated that this influenced everyone’s behaviour and had an impact on everyone.”

Netflix

Mike confronts Sonny at jail and confirms their suspicions. his dad He was the one to take the gold. Mike hears from Sonny that Sonny stole the gold so Mike wouldn’t run away again.

“Mike was gold [for Sonny]Edgar said that it was. “What I love most about this show is the metaphor that gold represents what is important for each character.” The actor said that the actor was prepared to take the gold and keep it someplace so that his son could have the true golden object. And he realized that the only way to keep his son close was to do what he did.

Netflix

Mike decides Delly is the real treasure in his life, and sets out to find her. Mike first sees nothing but empty containers when he discovers the boat that she was on. The gold in his possession is revealed to him after he discovers the treasure. Mike believes Delly fled with the gold but discovers a hidden compartment beneath the bed which reveals the treasure. Delly descends the steps to ask Mike if he is there for her or the gold. Florida Man Mike looks up at his wife and smiles.