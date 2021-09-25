Eddie Hearn slams “embarrassing” Caleb Plant

The Matchroom Boxing boss said that the PBC-promoted press conference was a set-up for Alvarez, who Hearn says kept his cool and got the better of the physical exchange. Eddie Hearn has said that Caleb Plant’s involvement in a press conference brawl with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez was “embarrassing” for the American.

Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn, who worked with Alvarez in his three previous fights, said that the Mexican came out on top of the physical exchange. Hearn will not directly participate in the huge undisputed super-middleweight clash, but he is still working with Alvarez to make sure that everything goes well.

And speaking after watching the event, Hearn says that he felt the whole press conference was a “set-up” to make Plant look good ahead of the fight. “It’s difficult for me to criticize because I’m a Canelo and Eddy Reynoso fanboy,” Hearn admitted to IFLTV. Caleb Plant hit him at the end.

“I know Canelo pushed him, and I don’t want to sound like too much of a fanboy but how cool was Canelo Alvarez? “Firstly, the geezer’s turned up looking the absolute nuts, secondly, a bloke’s taken a swing at him, it’s just an unbelievable slip counter, bang with a left hook. I think he went for the b****-slap with the right hand but I don’t think it worked out for him.”

Plant and Alvarez were in a heated staredown at the launch press conference in Las Vegas. Things escalated when punches were exchanged in front of the media. Canelo and Plant exchanged heated words during a heated interview before Alvarez, the pound-for-pound king, pushed his opponent during their faceoff.

Plant then hit Alvarez with a punch, which ignited a furious brawl. “It was just embarrassing for Caleb Plant, to be honest with you, because he’s gone everywhere,” Hearn continued.

“And I actually felt that when they eventually sat down for the press conference, I felt like they were half ganging up on Canelo Alvarez. Brian Custer, Showtime’s showtime reporter, was there to read out the tweets Caleb Plant had written. He was basically interrogating Canelo or Eddy Reynoso.”

But Hearn believes that the whole event has just helped to better sell the fight, and make his fighter an even bigger star in the public’s eyes. “I think it just gave Canelo even more credit,” he continued. “He’s just pitched up with Eddy Reynoso on a Caleb Plant and PBC promoted show, gave him a little tickle, and then basically just dealt with the situation and moves on.

“It’s an excellent build-up to the fight. I can’t wait for it to get going. But I thought Canelo dealt with it fantastically well, I know Caleb’s posted some pictures saying his fingers touched his face, but let’s be honest he got absolutely owned.”