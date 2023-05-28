Ed Sheeran’s favourite Suffolk pub is the perfect place to enjoy a glamping holiday.

Adults-only Blyth Rise Stays offers handcrafted Igluhuts for two

Expect white-washed interiors, leather armchairs, a Bluetooth radio, board games and a firepit

Nestled in the sleepy Suffolk village of Laxfield on a 10-acre site bursting with wildlife, you’ll find adults-only Blyth Rise Stays and its handcrafted Igluhuts for two.

You can expect whitewashed interiors with leather chairs, Bluetooth radios, boardgames and firepits.

Plus there’s a cute kitchen and bathroom. Stargaze while lighting the barbecue or hit one of the site’s tucked-away wooden saunas.

Come morning, feast on a hamper of sourdough, eggs, spinach, mushrooms, yoghurt and juice, from £21.

Katie runs outdoor yoga sessions.

Out & About

A 15-minute drive away is the market town of Framlingham, where Ed Sheeran grew up

Ed Sheeran, who grew up in Framlingham (a market town 15 minutes away) is only a 15 minute drive.

Castle On The Hill is based on its original fort. Take a look at the views of Suffolk and take in all that it has to offer.

Entry costs £12.50 per person (English-heritage.org.uk).

There’s also a farmer’s market on Tuesdays and Saturdays, selling home-made fudge and artisan bread.

Want some fresh sea air? Southwold’s charming town is only a 30 minute drive from the city.

Chapmans of Southwold sells cute, locally-illustrated gifts on the High Street (Chapmansofsouthwold.co.uk).

Then pop into The Clockhouse on the Victorian pier for an epic Hat Trick Hot Chocolate, topped with Maltesers, cream and marshmallows, £3.95 (Southwoldpier.co.uk/the-clockhouse).

Later, either scale the 19th-century lighthouse for coastline views and a post-climb beer, £15.50 per person, or hit Adnams Brewery for a behind-the-scenes tour, £25 per person, finishing with a tasting of its many delicious stouts, lagers and pale ales (Adnams.co.uk).

Enjoy your meal

The Michelin-recommended Fox & Goose in Fressingfield, 10 minutes’ drive away

For a fab sirloin beef roast with mega Yorkshire puds, book the Michelin-recommended Fox & Goose in Fressingfield, 10 minutes’ drive away.

The black olive gnocchi with a Thai twist is delicious, and don’t skip dessert when crème brûlée with an apple doughnut is on offer, from £25 for two courses.

Wash it down with the pub’s own brew, Goose Juice (Foxandgoose.net).

The Low House has a cozy fire, small, intimate drinking rooms and is only a 10 minute walk from your chalet.

Serving straight from casks in the Tap Room, it’s one of just a few British pubs to still do this (Lowhouselaxfield.com).

Coasters, a supermarket in Southwold’s heart, is known for its fresh products.

Its beer-battered fish and chips, £13.50, is a must, but so is the pork belly with potato fondant, £18.95 (Coastersofsouthwold.co.uk).

Book It

A four-night stay for two adults costs from £430 (Blythrisestays.co.uk).

Psst! You can also find lakeside cabins which sleep four adults.

Pack It

This handy travel kit is #skincaregoals for face and body. £35, Typology

Hit Suffolk’s sleepy villages in style with this eye mask. £19.99 H&M

Cashmere-blend lounge socks that also work for Sunday trips to the pub. £15, Hj.co.uk

Catherine Bennion Pedley

Photography: Facebook/Fox & Goose, Getty Images, Rebecca Hope

Stockists: H&M (Hm.comTypologyUk.typology.com)

