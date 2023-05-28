Ed Sheeran’s favourite Suffolk pub is the perfect place to enjoy a glamping holiday.

Abby McHale is the Deputy Fashion Editor.
This pad is a great way to keep track of your daily activities.
Nestled in the sleepy Suffolk village of Laxfield on a 10-acre site bursting with wildlife, you’ll find adults-only Blyth Rise Stays and its handcrafted Igluhuts for two.
You can expect whitewashed interiors with leather chairs, Bluetooth radios, boardgames and firepits.
Plus there’s a cute kitchen and bathroom. Stargaze while lighting the barbecue or hit one of the site’s tucked-away wooden saunas.
Come morning, feast on a hamper of sourdough, eggs, spinach, mushrooms, yoghurt and juice, from £21.
Katie runs outdoor yoga sessions.
Out & About
Ed Sheeran, who grew up in Framlingham (a market town 15 minutes away) is only a 15 minute drive.
Castle On The Hill is based on its original fort. Take a look at the views of Suffolk and take in all that it has to offer.
Entry costs £12.50 per person (English-heritage.org.uk).
There’s also a farmer’s market on Tuesdays and Saturdays, selling home-made fudge and artisan bread.
Want some fresh sea air? Southwold’s charming town is only a 30 minute drive from the city.
Chapmans of Southwold sells cute, locally-illustrated gifts on the High Street (Chapmansofsouthwold.co.uk).
Then pop into The Clockhouse on the Victorian pier for an epic Hat Trick Hot Chocolate, topped with Maltesers, cream and marshmallows, £3.95 (Southwoldpier.co.uk/the-clockhouse).
Later, either scale the 19th-century lighthouse for coastline views and a post-climb beer, £15.50 per person, or hit Adnams Brewery for a behind-the-scenes tour, £25 per person, finishing with a tasting of its many delicious stouts, lagers and pale ales (Adnams.co.uk).
Enjoy your meal
For a fab sirloin beef roast with mega Yorkshire puds, book the Michelin-recommended Fox & Goose in Fressingfield, 10 minutes’ drive away.
The black olive gnocchi with a Thai twist is delicious, and don’t skip dessert when crème brûlée with an apple doughnut is on offer, from £25 for two courses.
Wash it down with the pub’s own brew, Goose Juice (Foxandgoose.net).
The Low House has a cozy fire, small, intimate drinking rooms and is only a 10 minute walk from your chalet.
Serving straight from casks in the Tap Room, it’s one of just a few British pubs to still do this (Lowhouselaxfield.com).
Coasters, a supermarket in Southwold’s heart, is known for its fresh products.
Its beer-battered fish and chips, £13.50, is a must, but so is the pork belly with potato fondant, £18.95 (Coastersofsouthwold.co.uk).
Book It
A four-night stay for two adults costs from £430 (Blythrisestays.co.uk).
Psst! You can also find lakeside cabins which sleep four adults.
Pack It
Catherine Bennion Pedley
Photography: Facebook/Fox & Goose, Getty Images, Rebecca Hope
Stockists: H&M (Hm.comTypologyUk.typology.com)