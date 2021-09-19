Ed Sheeran sends fans into a frenzy as he announces 27-date European tour in 2022 after two years off stage

ED Sheeran has sent his fans into a frenzy after announcing a HUGE European tour in 2022 after two years off stage.

The superstar singer will take ‘The Mathematics Tour’ across the UK, Ireland, Central Europe and Scandinavia for the first leg.

2 Ed has sent fans into a frenzy following his tour announcement Credit: Getty

2 The star is set to perform in 27 locations across the UK and Europe Credit: Getty

His epic return will see him perform in London’s Wembley Stadium as well as Cork, Limerick, Belfast, Cardiff, Sunderland, Manchester and Glasgow.

It’s the first time he’s sung in front of stadium crowds since his record-breaking ‘Divide Tour’, which ran from 2017 to 2019.

The news that Ed, aged 30, would be performing live has sparked a frenzy among fans.

Taking to Twitter, one fan celebrated: “Omg Ed Sheeran is going on tour! I repeat, Ed Sheeran is going on tour!”

Another chimed in: “Hey Siri, play Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran while I lose my mind that he is FINALLY going on tour again. I am NOT prepared.”

“Best news ever,” wrote a third, as a fourth said they were already looking into tickets: “Ed Sheeran is going on tour and I MUST see him again!”

“I would sell my family to see Ed Sheeran play,” joked a fifth, as someone else concluded: “Manifesting that I get tickets!”

From April next year, fans will get to see Ed perform an array of tracks off his upcoming album, ‘=’, live for the first time.

Ticket holders will also experience a new production set-up with Ed’s staging in the round, surrounded by the crowd in each stadium.

Meanwhile Ed’s highly anticipated new album ‘=’ will be released on October 29 through Asylum/Atlantic.

Ed is set to replace himself at No.1 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart following the release of his new single Shivers – a track that Ed performed for the first time at last weekends’ MTV VMA’s.

It follows Ed’s incredible comeback track Bad Habits which has been at the top of the chart for 11 consecutive weeks.

As of last week, Ed has become the first British Solo Artist to claim 52 weeks – a full year – at No.1 on the Official UK Singles Chart, with only Elvis Presley and The Beatles achieving more overall weeks at the top.

Between all of this, Ed was juggling being a father for the first time since Lyra Antarctica Seaborn sheeran’s birth in September 2020.

Tickets go on sale this Saturday, September 25. Tickets will be available to purchase at www.edsheeran.com.