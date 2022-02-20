Ed Sheeran Reportedly Granted Permission to Build a Burial Chamber on His UK Estate

Ed Sheeran is doing some renovations to his home located in Suffolk and has been given the okay to include a 9-foot by 6-foot burial chamber under a church in his garden, according to the Daily Mail.

The singer initially got the green light for the church in 2019, and the chamber is a new addition to his upgrade plans.

The renovation of Sheeran’s $5 million, 16-acre home is eco-friendly, according to the New York Post, and the chapel will be two stories high, have stained glass windows, and will be warmed by an environmentally friendly heat pump.

When completed, the burial chamber will be accessed via stone slab, the Daily Mail said.

As expected, many of Sheeran’s neighbors are not happy about the changes taking place on ‘Sheeranville.’

“I feel I must comment on this plan for a place of worship in a garden,” one neighbor named Anna Woods said.

“The area is well-served by local churches, and I feel there is no need for a well-known person to create his own island of calm when lovely places of worship abound in the area.”

“Are celebrities now so detached from reality that their every living breath and now even the act of dying be apart from the rest of us,” she added.

But legally, Sheeran is doing nothing wrong, the New York Post notes, as there are no laws against burying bodies on private land in the region.

When it came to Sheeran’s initial application for the chapel, East Suffolk council principal design and conservation officer Robert Scrimgeour gave the plans his blessing.

“I have no concerns arising, and I maintain my previous view that I have no objection to this application,” he said at the time.