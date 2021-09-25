Ed Sheeran Pays Tribute To Booker Steve Strange After His Sad Loss

Booker Steve Strange has worked with a number of artists over the years, including Eminem, Snow Patrol, Coldplay, and Queens of the Stone Age. Ed Sheeran is among a hoard of celebrities paying tribute to “legendary” agent Steve Strange, who has died aged 53.

The singer-songwriter hailed the booker’s death a “very sad day” and said that it was a “huge loss”. Strange has worked with a number of artists over the years, including Eminem, Snow Patrol, Coldplay, and Queens of the Stone Age.

Confirming his death today, his agency, X-Ray Touring, said in a statement: “X-ray Touring are deeply saddened to announce that Steve Strange, one of the founding partners of the agency, has passed away after a short illness.

“We have lost a legendary figure in our personal and professional lives that we will all deeply miss.

“Steve was a unique individual within our industry, his overwhelming love of music lead to a 30 year plus career guiding the touring of an eclectic mix of artists from all genres of music that he adored.

“A universally known, hugely respected, and loved character – if you hadn’t already seen him at a gig or festival, you’d most certainly hear his infectious and infamous laugh.”