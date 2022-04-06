Ed Sheeran Calls Out “Damaging” Claims After “Shape of You” Victory

After scoring a legal victory in court, Ed Sheeran is thinking about it out loud.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, a judge ruled on April 6 that the 31-year-old singer, along with co-authors Steven McCutcheon and John McDaid, “neither deliberately nor subconsciously copied” elements from the track, “Oh Why”—which was written by Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue, and released in 2015—for Sheeran’s 2017 hit, “Shape of You.”

After the ruling, which came after an 11-day trial in London, the Grammy winner shared his thoughts on the matter in a video posted to his Instagram.



“Me, Johnny and Steve have made a joint statement that will be press released on the outcome of this case, but I wanted to make a small video to talk about it a bit because I’ve not really been able to say anything whilst it’s been going on,” he said in the April 6 clip. “Whilst we’re obviously happy with the result, I feel like claims like this [are] way too common now.”