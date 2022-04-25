Ed Havard Promoted At Universal International Studios

Universal International Studios has promoted Ed Havard to lead non-scripted UK programing.

The former Channel 4 Commissioner was previously VP, Creative Partnerships for Universal Studio Group but moves to SVP, Creative, Unscripted Programing to lead on the studio’s non-scripted strategy.

Havard will build on the studio’s “strategic partnerships with creators, producers and on-screen talent to source shows with global scale and appeal,” according to the studio, which owns the likes of Monkey and Matchbox Pictures.

Havard joined then-NBCUniversal three years ago and has already forged a number of non-scripted deals and projects including a groundbreaking tie-up between the division and the BBC to discover transatlantic formats.

Havard will report to Universal International Studios Head David O’Donoghue, who said: “Ed is a highly respected and gifted creative executive, with a flair for identifying great shows with global potential and fostering talent both on and off screen. Under his leadership, we will supercharge our stellar unscripted business and continue to break new ground with our programming.”

Havard said: “The scale and ambition of unscripted programming across NBCUniversal is extraordinary. I can’t wait to drive this next phase of growth in our unscripted strategy.”

Prior to joining NBCUniversal, Havard spent seven years as Channel 4 Commissioner including Head of Entertainment where he ordered the likes of The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan.